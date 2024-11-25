Midnight trading for Black Friday

Release date: 25/11/24

South Australians looking to grab a bargain in the leadup to Christmas will be able to shop until midnight this coming Black Friday (November 29).

Black Friday has become a staple in the South Australian shopping calendar. Black Friday was the busiest day of the year for sales in Rundle Mall in 2023 according to the Adelaide Economic Development Agency.

The State Government has also recently confirmed the three weekdays of midnight trading in the lead up to this year’s busy Christmas trading period.

Shops across Adelaide will be able to open until midnight on Thursday 19 December, Friday 20 December and Monday 23 December.

Legislation allowing shops to open until midnight on Black Friday and on up to three weekdays in December came into effect on 1 November 2022 following a Labor election promise.

The Shop Trading Hours (Extension of Hours) Amendment Act 2022 also enabled shops across Adelaide to open at 9am on Sundays and to permanently allow Boxing Day trading in the city and suburbs, with the exception of larger supermarkets.

Previously, shops across Adelaide opened on Sundays from 11am to 5pm and only shops in the Adelaide CBD could open on Boxing Day, trading from 11am to 5pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Black Friday has cemented itself as a permanent fixture in South Australia’s retail calendar.

This is third year in South Australia where midnight trading on Black Friday has been guaranteed under the Labor Government’s changes to the legislation in 2022.

Our changes to shop trading legislation in 2022 have offered certainty to shoppers and businesses alike across Black Friday and the Christmas period.