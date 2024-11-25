ADOT: No highway closures over Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27-Dec. 2)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to ease travel conditions over Thanksgiving weekend by avoiding closures along highways, including what is expected to be a busy network of interstates across the state.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any full construction or maintenance closures on state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, to Monday morning, Dec. 2, to help limit impacts on holiday travel.

To promote safety, ADOT asks drivers to prepare for Thanksgiving weekend trips ahead of time and “expect the unexpected” while focusing on checking their vehicles, being patient and also staying alert when on the road. You should get adequate rest, always buckle up, obey speed limits and never drive while impaired.

Busier holiday traffic highways will include Interstate 17 and State Route 87 north of the Phoenix area as well as I-10 in areas between the Tucson or Phoenix metro areas and California.

Fifteen people were killed last year in a total of 14 fatal crashes on all Arizona roads, including local streets, over the Thanksgiving weekend. Four of those fatalities occurred in three crashes listed as alcohol-related.

Because heavier traffic will occur during peak travel times including Wednesday and Sunday afternoons, motorists should try to get an early start, allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles, inclement weather or other incidents.

ADOT and other safety agencies recently took part in an event promoting awareness of first responders. Officials urged drivers to slow down when approaching crash scenes or other incidents to help protect law enforcement, ADOT personnel and other emergency crews who have responded to aid victims.

Packing an emergency kit can come in handy in case you encounter inclement weather, experience car troubles or face an unscheduled stop in traffic. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

A flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing, including extra gloves

First-aid kit

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.