Binational Lake St. Clair Conference celebrates 25 years of working with Canada to preserve and restore Lake St. Clair

The Lake St. Clair Conference celebrated a milestone 25 years of binational, collaborative efforts in lake-wide management during the one-day event on the shores of Lake St. Clair November 14.

The gathering that attracted 130 people put a spotlight on celebrating successes, planning for the future, and learning about major initiatives that have focused on monitoring, restoration, and protection efforts for the water body often referred to as the “Sixth Great Lake.”

Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and recent EGLE retiree Rick Hobrla helped kick off the event in Harrison Township.