November 25, 2024 Gatchalian wants to probe tax leakages due to unscrupulous use of fake PWD IDs Senator Win Gatchalian wants to investigate tax leakages caused by the proliferation and unscrupulous use of fake Person With Disability (PWD) identification cards so holders can avail of a 20% PWD discount and value added tax (VAT) exemption. Gatchalian revealed reports of individuals selling fake PWD IDs in certain areas as he filed proposed Senate Resolution 1239. For instance, more than 100 fake PWD IDs were discovered in Bacolod City. The IDs were printed on a different kind of paper, the PWD numbers were mixed up, and the encoded types of disabilities were spurious. In Cebu City, the city government confiscated at least 7 fake PWD IDs after receiving reports of an alleged increase in the issuance of fake PWD IDs. The confiscated IDs did not match the names in the city government's verified list of PWDs. "The use of fake PWD IDs has robbed the national government of revenues it could have collected if not for the VAT-exemption and PWD discounts given to unqualified individuals," said Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. As various local government units have also funded various assistance and incentives to PWDs, the use of fake PWD IDs has also undermined the success of the programs of local government units meant to address the needs of PWDs, he said. Further, restaurant owners have also raised concerns over losses sustained due to the use of fake PWD IDs that enable holders to avail of the 20% PWD discount and VAT exemption. Restaurant owners have claimed that over the recent years, there has been a significant increase in sales made to PWDs from only 5% to 30%. Under Republic Act 10754, also known as the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability, establishments are allowed to recoup the PWD discounts granted through tax deductions based on the net cost of the goods sold or services rendered. "We need to determine the effect on the government's tax collection of the tax leakages caused by the proliferation of fake PWD IDs so we can craft the necessary legislation or policy recommendation," Gatchalian emphasized. Gatchalian gustong imbestigahan ang tax leakage dahil sa paggamit ng mga pekeng PWD ID Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na imbestigahan ang mga tax leakage dulot ng paglaganap ng paggamit ng mga pekeng Person With Disability (PWD) identification card para lamang makakuha ng 20% PWD discount at value added tax (VAT) exemption. Sa inihain niyang Senate Resolution 1239, ibinunyag ni Gatchalian na may mga ulat ng mga indibidwal na nagbebenta ng mga pekeng PWD ID sa ilang lugar sa bansa. Halimbawa, mahigit 100 pekeng PWD ID ang nadiskubre sa Bacolod City. Ang mga ID ay inilimbag sa ibang uri ng papel, ang mga numero ng PWD ay pinaghalo-halo, at ang mga naka-encode na uri ng mga kapansanan ay kaduda-duda. Sa Cebu City, hindi bababa sa 7 pekeng PWD ID ang nakumpiska ng pamahalaang lungsod matapos makatanggap ng mga ulat ng umano'y pagtaas ng bilang ng mga pekeng PWD ID. Ang mga nakumpiskang ID ay hindi tumugma sa mga pangalan sa verified list ng PWDs ng pamahalaang lungsod. "Ang paggamit ng mga pekeng PWD ID ay pagnanakaw ng kita ng pamahalaan na maaaring nakolekta sana nito kung hindi sa VAT-exemption at PWD discount na ibinibigay sa mga hindi kwalipikadong indibidwal," sabi ni Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Dahil pinopondohan din ng iba't ibang local government units ang iba't ibang tulong at insentibo para sa mga PWD, ang paggamit ng mga pekeng PWD ID ay kontra sa mga programa ng mga LGU upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga PWD, ani Gatchalian. Bukod dyan, ang ibang mga may-ari ng restaurant ay nagpahayag na din ng pagkabahala dahil sa pagkalugi na natatamo nila dahil sa paggamit ng mga pekeng PWD ID na nagbibigay-daan sa mga cardholder na makakuha ng 20% PWD discount at VAT exemption. Ayon sa mga may-ari ng restaurant na sa mga nakaraang taon, tumaas sa 30% mula 5% ang kinita nila mula sa mga PWD cardholder. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 10754, na kilala rin bilang Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability, pinahihintulutan ang mga establisyimento na bawiin ang kanilang kita mula sa PWD discounts sa pamamagitan ng tax deductions base sa net cost ng produktong ibinenta o mga serbisyong ibinigay. "Kailangan nating matukoy ang epekto ng tax leakage sa tax collection ng gobyerno na dulot ng paglaganap ng mga pekeng PWD ID. Kailangan nating gumawa ng batas para dyan o policy recommendation," sabi ni Gatchalian.

