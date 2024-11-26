TAGTHAi collaborates with partners in Thailand's tourism industry to become a comprehensive Digital Tourism Platform

TAGTHAi gathered with more than 40 remarkable stakeholders and organizations to express gratitude for collaborations and accomplishments TAGTHAi gathered with more than 40 remarkable stakeholders and organizations to express gratitude for collaborations and accomplishments Thailand’s official travel super app

TAGTHAi as an all-in-one travel application to explore Thailand, joins forces with partners to drive Thailand’s tourism industry.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., also known as “ TAGTHAi ” an all-in-one travel application to explore Thailand, joins forces with partners to drive Thailand’s tourism industry, expressing gratitude for collaborations and remarkable accomplishments at the Royal Pavilion, The Royal Bangkok Sports Club.This celebration was attended and honoured by many remarkable organizations and important stakeholders from both public and private sectors, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Council of Thailand, Thailand Science Research and Innovation, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., True Digital Group Co., Ltd., Dusit Thani Group, and more than 40 organizations in participation.Mr. Kalin Sarasin, the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, and the Chairman of the Management Committee of TAGTHAi, stated that TAGTHAi platform significantly contributes to the implementation of ‘Happy Model’ - a key strategy which aims to foster a "Good and Happy Life" by sharing of healthy eating, active living, good exercise, and positive experiences. These works contribute to the development and promotion of Thailand's tourism industry in both primary cities and charming cities, facilitating the cities to be more recognised and grow. This promotes a circular economy that leverages high-value and sustainable tourism in Thailand.Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) - the government supporter of TAGTHAi said that TAT supports TAGTHAi as a platform with national potential. With the ability to develop technology and provide important services, both foreign and Thai tourists can access rights and useful information. This platform assists tourists in various aspects; such as creating travel routes called ‘Design My Trip’, providing online VAT refund services, emergency hotlines, Thai QR Payment with TAGTHAi Easy Pay and Thailand travel advice and information which helps contribute to the sustainable growth of tourism in Thailand.Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer of Kasikorn Bank - the private sector supporters of TAGTHAi said that the importance of income distribution to communities and tourism development in secondary cities align with the concept of empowering each customer's life and business. Over the past 5 years, TAGTHAi has proven its capacity to act as a national platform connecting both large and small entrepreneurs for distribution of income in the tourism sector thoroughly.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., pointed out that the achievement of TAGTHAi came from getting the collaboration and support of numerous key partners and stakeholders in the tourism, economy and technology industries. This year, TAGTHAi has more than 2 million Thai and international tourists downloading the application, which is a 100% growth rate. In the meantime, we are the first Thai application that enables international tourists to use Thai QR Payment with TAGTHAi Easy Pay at any store nationwide.“We have partnered with Google Cloud to use Generative AI to pioneer a comprehensive personal travel plan. For the next step, TAGTHAi still keeps putting efforts to generate advantages for Thailand’s tourism industry, respond to the needs of tourists, and create opportunities and income for Thai entrepreneurs in local areas. Also, we hope that all partners and stakeholders will continuously contribute to the growth and success of this national tourism platform together”.Today, TAGTHAi is an all-in-one travel application to explore Thailand, which has more than 3,300 partners and entrepreneurs providing comprehensive services to Thai and international tourists, including popular tourist attractions, golf courses, restaurants, spas and massages, and personal tour services. This collaboration is set to promote Thailand’s tourism industry both nationally and locally.

TAGTHAi gathered with more than 40 remarkable stakeholders and organizations to express gratitude for collaborations and accomplishments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.