KBank partners with TAGTHAi to elevate Thai tourism, developing PAY&TOUR prepaid card integrated with TAGTHAi EASY PAY
TAGTHAi, a Thai tourism app, KBank has developed PAY&TOUR prepaid card and TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet for tourists – the first service of its kind in Thailand.
In collaboration with TAGTHAi, a Thai tourism app, KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has developed the PAY&TOUR prepaid card and e-wallet, which has been integrated with the TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet for foreign tourists – the first service of its kind in Thailand. This prepaid card makes it more convenient for holidaymakers to pay for goods and services by swiping, tapping or scanning, eliminating the need to carry cash. Foreign tourists can sign up for the card for free, with no additional fees, and enjoy multiple benefits from various merchants. This collaborative effort aims to raise the bar of the seamless Thai tourism experience, promote the Thai tourism industry, and advance the Thai business sector to ensure shared sustainable growth.
Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank Chief Executive Officer, said, “Thailand is among the most sought-after travel destinations by tourists worldwide. According to KResearch’s projections, more than 36 million international tourists are expected to visit Thailand in 2024. Recognizing the importance of promoting sustainable growth in the Thai tourism industry, KBank has teamed with the TAGTHAi application in developing the PAY&TOUR which is a prepaid card and e-wallet, integrated with the TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet, making it the first service of its kind available to foreign tourists in Thailand. The initiative operates under the concept of “Pay with Ease, Tour with Joy,” in line with spending behavior of tourists worldwide amid the transition towards a cashless society. Additionally, the PAY&TOUR prepaid card allows international tourists to spend as conveniently as Thais, including swiping, tapping, making payments via card, scanning through Thai QR, and withdrawing cash from KBank ATMs. Aside from boosting foreign tourists’ spending during their stay in Thailand, this card has been designed to help local merchants and entrepreneurs with Thai QR payment increase sales, especially small merchants who might otherwise find it difficult to accept payment from foreign tourists. This initiative also aims to advance the Thai tourism industry.”
Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Honorary Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, as well as Chairman of the Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited and co-founder of the TAGTHAi application, said, “Presently, TAGTHAi has been downloaded by more than 1.4 million users, including both Thai and international tourists. TAGTHAi offers an integrated system that connects tourism information, products, and services from travel-related operators through digital technology, providing convenience throughout the journey and helping tourists plan value-packed trips tailored to their preferred lifestyle. This year, TAGTHAi has advanced further by introducing TAGTHAi EASY PAY with KBank’s support in creating the e-wallet, which can be used with the PAY&TOUR prepaid card to enhance the experience and convenience of tourists’ spending. It also intends to make Thai tourism more seamless. The present collaboration with KBank is expected to strengthen the potential of Thailand’s tourism, one of the country’s key sectors, and help position Thailand as the top destination in the minds of travelers worldwide.”
The PAY&TOUR prepaid card and TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet cater to the needs of foreign tourists of all lifestyles, offering enhanced convenience for spending while traveling in Thailand through the following features:
• Scan to pay merchants nationwide with Thai QR code
• Swipe or tap to pay at all stores displaying the VISA sign, with no 2.5-percent card payment fee
• Withdraw cash at KBank ATMs with no fee; up to 10,000 Baht per transaction, per day
• Get a special exchange rate when topping up your TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet, and guaranteed buyback at the same exchange rate, at KBank foreign exchange booths in Suvarnabhumi Airport
• Check balance and view transaction history in real time through the TAGTHAi app
• Enjoy numerous privileges from TAGTHAi’s partners with “Welcome Benefits” on the app
Interested foreign tourists can download the TAGTHAi app at https://tagthai.me/3xgSfzx to plan their trips in advance. Upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, they can sign up for and top up their PAY&TOUR prepaid card for free at a KBank foreign exchange booth, link their card to the TAGTHAi EASY PAY e-wallet for immediate use, and receive a free phone strap valued at 500 Baht from TAGTHAi (limited availability). For more details, visit the website https://www.kasikornbank.com/k_3xy6AYe, or call the K-Contact Center at 662-8888888.
