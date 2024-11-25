Protection of the Environment Policy We are seeking feedback on a reporting framework for emissions and recycled materials use in the construction of public infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.