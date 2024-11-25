OSCE strengthens the professional military education capabilities of border officers in Tajikistan

On 22 November 2024, thirteen officers of the Tajik Border Troops, including eleven men and two women, completed a comprehensive three-week Training of Trainers (ToT) course, marking another significant step in the OSCE's commitment to enhancing border security education in Tajikistan.

The course took place at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe and brought together instructors from the Tajik Border Troops Academy and the Tajik Higher Border Institute. The objective was to advance their teaching methodologies and curriculum development skills. Led by two international experts in adult learning pedagogy and military training exercise planning, the course introduced participants to contemporary educational approaches and technologies.

"Your role in shaping the next generation of border security professionals remains as crucial as ever, and now you have even more resources to accomplish this vital mission," said Tatiana Turcan, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, during the graduation ceremony. "The collaboration between instructors from the Border Troops Academy and the Higher Border Institute has been particularly valuable, creating new opportunities for institutional co-operation," concluded Turcan.

A distinctive feature of this training was its focus on innovative educational technologies. This included the application of artificial intelligence for curriculum development and the implementation of remote learning methodologies. Participants explored ways to integrate these modern approaches into their existing courses at both educational institutions.

This training is part of the broader Patrol Field Capacity Building project, currently in its second phase (PFCB2), which is generously supported by France, Germany, and the United States. The project aims to enhance instructional capabilities alongside tactical skills development and technical systems, creating a comprehensive approach to border security education.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe continues to support Tajikistan's border security efforts through various capacity-building initiatives, contributing to the professionalization of border security forces and the overall stability of Tajikistan, Central Asia, and the wider OSCE Region.