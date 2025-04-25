ODIHR experts present the 2024 local elections final report and discuss electoral recommendations in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Election experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) presented the final report on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2024 local elections to government officials, the election administration, courts and representatives of the international community and civil society in Sarajevo between 23 and 25 April 2025. The visit also offered an opportunity to present the report and its recommendations during a post-election conference organized by the Central Election Commission.

Discussions focused on revision of the legal framework, impartiality and professionalism of polling station commissions, safeguards for the implementation of new voting technologies ahead of the 2026 general elections, facilitation of women’s active participation in public and political life, independent access of voters with disabilities to all stages of the electoral process, and protection of the right to vote in secrecy and a free atmosphere.

To bring elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina closer in line with OSCE commitments and international standards for democratic elections, ODIHR offered assistance including expert support, thematic workshops and legal reviews on potential changes to electoral legislation.

ODIHR election observation missions also assess the country’s efforts to implement previous recommendations through changes in legislation, procedures and practices. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ODIHR mission assessed the implementation of previous recommendations contained in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 final reports and concluded that, of the 71 recommendations evaluated, 11 are fully implemented, 7 mostly implemented, 29 partially implemented and 24 not implemented. See also the ODIHR Electoral Recommendations Database.

In the 1999 OSCE Istanbul Document, all OSCE participating States committed themselves to “follow up promptly the ODIHR’s election assessment and recommendations”.