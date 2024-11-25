Hytiva® Hits the Road to Bring Cutting-Edge Cannabis Technology to Consumers Globally

A Hytiva-wrapped Tesla® Cybertruck ready for popup events.

Hytiva's pop-up events demonstrate how modern technology turns the typical dispensary visit into an interactive, educational experience for consumers and staff.

Hytiva Technologies put the work, technical expertise, and industry experience in to build what cannabis businesses and consumers need as a cohesive suite of services.” — Mike Kelp, President of Hytiva Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A TeslaCybertrucklighting up cannabis dispensary lots across America marks a new era in Cannabis Technology. Hytiva's nationwide pop-up events demonstrate how modern technology changes the traditional dispensary visit into an interactive, educational experience for consumers, creating meaningful relationships with staff at a time when most uses of technology discourage human interaction.Hytivais addressing the cannabis industry's unique needs with innovative solutions as a leading cannabis technology provider. Their complete system combines unique integration and automation technology to drive mobile apps, online ordering, advanced display technology, with an easy-to-use cannabis point of sale platform at the center. This creates a suite of services that connects cannabis businesses and consumers with products matching their priorities. Their modern approach delivers the convenience consumers expect from major retailers and on-demand services while retaining the control required by strict industry regulations.Hytiva Technology SuiteThe primary focus of the pop-up events is Hytiva's Technology Suite, showing consumers (and dispensaries) that comprehensive solutions and the conveniences of Cannabis on Demandservices are possible in the cannabis industry despite other technology companies’ reluctance to do so.“Staff and customers aren’t used to this kind of service in cannabis because the strategy of typical technology companies to simply acquire or re-purpose third-party technology is quickly derailed by complex regulations and unique challenges that require more. Hytiva Technologies put the work, technical expertise, and industry experience in to build what cannabis businesses and consumers need as a cohesive suite of services. These events are just another way we prove we’re the technology company that shows up for everyone in the cannabis industry.” stated Mike Kelp, President of Hytiva Technologies. All the while flipping through screens of the latest Hytiva mobile app.Mobile First OrderingThe Hytiva Technology Suiteof Services includes a revolutionary cannabis ordering system that marks a major step forward in dispensary operations. Their native mobile app makes cannabis purchases easy while adapting to layers of state/county/city-specific regulations, including ID verification, medical / recreational rules, taxes, purchase limits and more. This innovative ordering flow changes how customers and dispensaries connect with fast repeat ordering, real-time communication, and efficient fulfillment processes.Customers can browse complete product catalogs with high-resolution photos and live lab data through the app's easy-to-use interface. Users can filter products by specific criteria like cannabinoids, terpene content, brands and more to create a customized shopping experience. Their integration technology even syncs discounts dispensaries provide when purchasing larger volumes of product, allowing customers to see their savings and automatically add four eighths to their cart with one touch for a discounted half. This is one example of a user experience problem that doesn’t exist in typical retail situations where products are not weighted, regulated or sold like cannabis.As we completed an example order, Ryan Gsellman, Director of Logistics for Hytiva shared how the platform prioritizes customer interaction through advanced push notification technology that overcomes traditional SMS limitations. Customers receive updates about their orders from confirmation to delivery in fractions of a second, with privacy and security standards that exceed industry standards.With a caring tone, Ryan shared “Having personally worked inside dispensaries, running countless deliveries, listening to dispensary staff about the challenges they face and to customers sharing their challenges finding the right products for their needs, I can say we truly took the feedback of everyone in the industry to build technology with real results and meaning to the people we serve.”Point-of-Sale ModernizationHytiva's comprehensive cannabis Point of Sale (POS) system blends typical Point of Sale features with complex cannabis operations to streamline order fulfillment and communication. Staff members can now focus on meaningful customer interactions instead of hunting through products to answer common questions like the highest THC products. The accessible interface cuts training time and improves operational efficiency.These features are intended to save staff time while reducing common compliance issues:- Immediate inventory updates everywhere.- Automated lab data entry and scanning of Certificates of Analysis (COA).- Automated syncing of distribution orders from state tracking systems.- Advanced rule-based sales/promotion features.- AI managed dispatch and routing of delivery orders.- Automated communications, printing, and generation of compliance documents.Hytiva CTO Daniel Gozick commented: “A cannabis point of sale system must be a single source of truth for all the data in a dispensary, with even more detail than a traditional retail store. We knew we had to go the extra mile to make the enormous amount of data entry and compliance process easier. We in turn saw the advantage of making the POS a powerful tool for customer relationships, product transparency, and better outcomes at a level that typical retail stores don’t have the data to act on.”Revolutionizing the Cannabis Retail ExperienceHytiva's integrated retail technology reshapes the traditional dispensary experience. The company has created an immersive environment where cutting-edge technology meets personal service. Their solutions turn the detailed work tracking product data required by cannabis industry compliance into an advantage, using advanced display systems and customer engagement tools to deliver a modern retail experience.Smart Display Systems and Interactive ExperiencesDigital displays turn dispensary walls into interactive learning spaces. High-definition screens show 4K 360-degree strain videos with up-to-the-minute product details. Product displays resembling bud bars lined with clear smell jars light up screens with descriptions and lab data when a product is lifted. The team delights dispensary customers with lively discussions about terpenes while they show dispensary staff how to use these tools to connect with customers, removing the intimidation that is often felt when customers first look at lab information. This creates an atmosphere where customers can explore and learn naturally, with the aid of dispensary staff making a human connection to find the product for their customers’ needs.Better Staff-Customer Relationships Through Connected DataHytiva's platform brings together product information, customer priorities, and compliance data in one place. Staff members can see relevant product details, customer history, and preferences in an easy-to-read format. This helps them have more informed conversations and make better recommendations. Simple interactions become valuable consultations that help customers find their ideal products.These technologies join together to create a space focused on education, efficiency, and personal service. It’s fresh take on retail technology that sets new standards for customer experience in the cannabis industry.Moving ForwardHytiva's Technology Suiteof Services has transformed cannabis retail operations. Their nationwide Tesla Cybertruck pop-up events show how modern dispensaries can combine state-of-the-art technology with tailored service. Dispensaries now give customers an educational journey that matches their needs through smart mobile ordering, interactive displays, and sophisticated inventory management.The informed approach to educate consumers and reduction of work for staff helps dispensaries understand customer priorities while retaining strict compliance standards. Live product information, automated inventory tracking, and efficient communication systems create uninterrupted experiences for retailers and consumers. These solutions tackle industry challenges and create new opportunities for growth.Cannabis businesses that want to boost their operations and customer experience can put Hytiva Technology to work for their cannabis business joining their effort to create positive change and real innovation in the cannabis industry.Teslaand Cybertruckare individually Registered Trademarks of Tesla, Inc. Any other trademarks or brands mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners/holders.

