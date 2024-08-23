Optimizing Cannabis Photography Utilizing Automated Pipelines

Advanced techniques like automated capture, focus stacking, and 360° imaging, enable us to deliver high-quality visual content efficiently and cost-effectively.

MIAMI, FL, US, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cannabis industry has experienced a significant shift in visual content creation, driven by the adoption of advanced techniques such as automated capture methods, focus stacking, and post-processing. These innovative approaches have transformed the way cannabis products are presented, offering unparalleled levels of detail and clarity. Mastering focus stacking techniques, automated capture methods, and 360° product photography empowers photographers and marketers to create high-quality visual content that showcases cannabis products in their best light, and provides a competitive edge in the industry.Hytiva’s Photography Pipeline for the Cannabis IndustryAt Hytiva, they recognize the importance of efficient and high-quality visual content creation in the cannabis industry. Given the vast number of cannabis strains , they have developed an in-house photography and 360° video capture process, leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize our workflow. Their pipeline is engineered to optimize the entire media processing workflow, seamlessly integrating image acquisition, processing, and output to ensure consistency, quality, and speed. This streamlined approach enables them to maintain uniform quality and formatting across all visual content, while delivering high-resolution images and 360° videos that meet the highest standards.By streamlining the media processing cycle, their pipeline achieves significant reductions in production time and costs. Faster image acquisition, processing, and output enable quicker turnaround times, while automation and optimization of the pipeline minimize manual labor and resource utilization, resulting in cost savings.Brett Gsellman, Director of Media & Marketing of Hytiva stated:“Ultimately, our pipeline enables us to deliver high-quality visual content efficiently and cost-effectively, meeting the demands of our users and clients while maintaining a competitive edge in the market.”Automated Capture for Cannabis PhotosThe pipeline begins with image acquisition, where photographers capture high-quality video and images of cannabis buds. Automated capture technology has revolutionized the way they approach cannabis photography, enabling their team to efficiently capture images and videos of cannabis buds and products efficiently. In the past, they've relied on hardware devices such as the Helicon Tube to control the data exchange between the camera and lens, but with modern cameras, this functionality is now built-in, significantly reducing setup time and focus time. Their automated capture process also includes video capture of buds on a turntable, allowing them to showcase products from multiple angles. Once captured, their photographers upload the edited images and videos to a centralized server for post-processing, where they are further refined and enhanced to meet our high standards.Cannabis Focus StackingThe next step in the pipeline is focus stacking, which is a specialized technique used to capture high-quality images of cannabis products, particularly cannabis buds, by combining hundreds of images taken at different focal points. This process allows for the creation of a single, sharp image that showcases the intricate details and textures of the cannabis product. In the past, their team relied on manual focus stacking using Adobe Photoshop, a labor-intensive process that could take weeks to process a batch of cannabis buds. However, They have since developed a proprietary tool that automates the focus stacking process, enabling them to quickly and efficiently render high-quality, clear images of cannabis products. This innovative solution has significantly reduced processing time, allowing them to deliver high-quality visual content to their clients faster than ever before.360 Post ProcessorTheir 360 Post Processor is a state-of-the-art solution designed to enable clients and users to effortlessly consume and interact with 360-degree cannabis products and buds across a wide range of devices. By providing a seamless and intuitive experience, their software allows users to engage with high-quality visuals on various platforms, from desktops and laptops to mobile devices and in-store displays. Additionally, the 360 Post Processor generates videos at different intervals, catering to specific use cases for web and native applications. By automating the post-processing of 360-degree visuals, their software saves time and effort, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most - showcasing their products in the best possible light.Optimizing Cannabis Images for Multi-Device CompatibilityTo ensure that their clients' cannabis images are delivered in the best possible quality across various devices, they utilize a Just-in-Time (JIT) image server built on VIPS (VIPS Image Processing System). This cutting-edge technology enables them to optimize cannabis images for multi-device compatibility, ensuring that they are rendered in the correct format, size, and resolution for each specific device. Their JIT image server dynamically generates and delivers images in real-time, taking into account factors such as screen resolution, device type, and browser capabilities. This approach not only improves the visual quality of the images but also enhances the overall user experience, allowing customers to quickly and easily view and interact with cannabis products on their preferred device. By leveraging VIPS' powerful image processing capabilities, they can efficiently handle large volumes of image requests, ensuring fast and seamless delivery of high-quality cannabis images to their clients' customers.Maximizing Media Impact by Leveraging the Final ProductBy taking media to the next level, they're empowering cannabis businesses to unlock the full potential of their visual content. Their media solutions are designed to be versatile and adaptable, making them perfect for a wide range of use cases. For example, Their high-quality images and videos can be seamlessly integrated into Budbars, Menu Boards, and Ordering Kiosks, providing an immersive and engaging experience for customers. Strain displays can be elevated with visually stunning media, showcasing the unique characteristics of each strain. Online menus can be enhanced, allowing customers to browse and purchase products with ease. And, at the Point of Sale, their media can be used to educate customers and drive sales. By utilizing their media solutions, cannabis businesses can create a cohesive and engaging brand experience that resonates with customers across all touchpoints.

