Hunger Strike™ Launches National Effort to End Hunger

Rotary Club Members, Harvest Against Hunger, Our Mayberry and No Kid Hungry Partner Together in New Initiative

The success we experienced begged the question – could we do more and have a greater impact to help even more people?” — Chris Nakea, Rotary International District 5030 Public Image Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fundraising campaign organized by local members of Rotary Clubs to end hunger in the state of Washington, Hunger Strike™, is now expanding to a national scale. After the overwhelming success of the grassroots initiative in the Pacific Northwest, the creators of the Hunger Strike™ campaign have partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, to bolster the fundraising efforts and expand the campaign's footprint to a nation-wide endeavor.

“We launched a pilot and it was a smash hit. We had the majority of our Rotary Clubs engaged. We raised enough money to distribute over 4 million servings of healthy food to people that needed it.” says Chris Nakea, the Public Image Chair of Rotary District 5030. “The success we experienced begged the question – could we do more and have a greater impact to help even more people?”

Hunger Strike™ was launched through a partnership between Our Mayberry™(OM), a unique platform fundraising platform that connects charities with businesses and communities, and Harvest Against Hunger (HAH), a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is a program of Rotary District 5030.

“Our Mayberry was started to solve probably the greatest need that nonprofits have, and that is funding to accomplish their mission,” says OM CEO Shawn Tacey. “We’re proud to provide the technology that makes this amazing collaboration to end food scarcity possible.”

The latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows a significant increase year over year in the number of households experiencing food insecurity, jumping to 18 million households in 2023 and affecting more than 47 million people.

“Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger and hosting a fundraiser in your community is an easy way to make an impact. Just $10 can help provide 100 meals to kids,” says Jessica Bomberg, dDirector of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.

Rotarians across the country are encouraged to participate and each Rotary Club can elect to sign up to host a Hunger Strike™ fundraiser in their community. Funds raised will support both local and national efforts to end hunger in the United States.

Rotarians fund local anti-hunger efforts of their own choosing.

Our Mayberry created and operates a unique platform that powers Hunger Strike with innovative tools, connecting Rotary clubs, teams, and donors to amplify their impact.

Harvest Against Hunger provides healthy produce from farms and fields to the plates of those in need.

No Kid Hungry equips schools and community organizations across the U.S. with the technical assistance, funds and resources they need to connect kids with healthy food.

“In addition to the amount of money that's been raised through Hunger Strike™, the level of community engagement has grown exponentially over the past few years,” says David Bobanick, the Executive Director of Harvest Against Hunger. “It’s empowering to see what’s possible when communities get involved and commit to making a positive change.”

To learn more about this historic effort to end hunger in America go to Hunger Strike™.

ABOUT OUR MAYBERRY

Seattle-based Our Mayberry is the world’s leading e-commerce fundraising platform, leveraging technology to empower communities with custom “Amazon Smile-like” Community Benefit Business Networks(™) that support local nonprofits and reinvestment. Our cloud platform expands on the discontinued Amazon Smile initiative, democratizing it and enabling citizens to fund their needs through values-driven commerce. This approach represents a significant step forward for commerce, laying the foundation for a new economic model. We complement our business network technology with customizable fundraising tools, facilitating collaborative advocacy and fundraising efforts. Our mission is to empower individuals to use their purchasing power for positive change – it's about harnessing the collective power of how we spend to create a better future. Join us in building a more equitable and sustainable world. Learn more at www.ourmayberry.com. Welcome to Our Mayberry!



ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Learn more at Rotary.org.



ABOUT HARVEST AGAINST HUNGER

As both a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a program of Rotary District 5030, Harvest Against Hunger works with farmers, truckers, volunteers, and others to bring valuable skills and resources into hunger relief efforts in communities across Washington state and beyond.



ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.



