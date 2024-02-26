MAKING STRIDES TOGETHER: ALZHEIMER'S / DEMENTIA ROTARY ACTION GROUP CHOOSES OUR MAYBERRY FOR ENHANCED FUNDRAISING IMPACT

The Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group (ADRAG) announce a strategic partnership with Our Mayberry

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group (ADRAG), an international coalition of dedicated Rotarians and Rotary clubs working tirelessly in the battle against Alzheimer’s and dementia, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Our Mayberry, a pioneering platform designed to amplify fundraising efforts for causes that matter.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, enabling the Rotary Action Group, along with its partners, to leverage Our Mayberry's comprehensive suite of fundraising solutions, including event ticketing and management, team-based fundraising competitions, and online and live auctions. By consolidating multiple solutions in one platform, Our Mayberry makes it easy for Rotarians, Rotary clubs, and Rotary Districts to organize and execute fundraising efforts to support the causes they believe in.

A standout feature of the Our Mayberry platform is technology to enable organizations to build Community Benefit Business Networks, where businesses can come together to do business with one another and with consumers who support the organization. The network is attached to the organization’s website and participating businesses can support the fight against Alzheimer's by contributing a portion of their transactions to the cause. In return, these businesses gain valuable exposure and recognition from their association with the ADRAG, benefiting from increased sales and enhanced customer loyalty due to their philanthropic efforts.

"We are excited to join forces with Our Mayberry, a company that has developed an innovative software platform that enhances our fundraising capabilities and also strengthens our community engagement," said Bill Shillito, Chairman of the Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group. "This partnership will empower us to mobilize greater resources and support from both the Rotary community and the wider public, amplifying our impact in the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia."

"We believe in the power of community and the impact of collective action," stated Our Mayberry CEO, Shawn Tacey. "Our partnership with the Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group exemplifies our commitment to supporting important causes through innovative fundraising solutions. We are proud to be part of this vital effort to combat Alzheimer’s and dementia."

The Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group and Our Mayberry are united in their dedication to making a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Through this partnership, they aim to inspire and engage communities, Rotarians, businesses, and individuals to join the fight against Alzheimer's, fostering a future where the disease no longer poses a threat to our loved ones and communities.

For more information about the Alzheimer's / Dementia Rotary Action Group and how to get involved in their fundraising efforts through Our Mayberry, please visit ADRAG.org.

ABOUT ADRAG

The Alzheimer’s / Dementia Rotarian Action Group (ADRAG) supports its vision by supporting Rotary and Rotaract clubs and districts as they plan and execute meaningful projects and programs centered on Alzheimer’s and dementia. This support will take many forms including the education of 1.2 million Rotarians and Rotary leaders on the latest scientific research in the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and about the disease’s devastating impact on communities and families. ADRAG will also promote Rotary and Rotaract projects that work within Rotary International’s Disease Prevention and Treatment Area of Focus among the communities Rotary serves in over 200 countries around the world. Learn more at https://adrag.org

ABOUT OUR MAYBERRY

Seattle-based Our Mayberry leverages technology to empower communities by building custom “Amazon Smile-like” Community Benefit Business Networks that support local nonprofits and reinvestment. Our cloud platform expands on the discontinued Amazon Smile initiative, democratizing it and enabling citizens to fund their needs through values-driven commerce. This approach represents a significant step forward for commerce, laying the foundation for a new economic model. We complement our business network technology with customizable fundraising tools, facilitating collaborative advocacy and fundraising efforts. Our mission is to empower individuals to use their purchasing power for positive change – it's about harnessing the collective power of how we spend to create a better future. Join us in building a more equitable and sustainable world. Learn more at www.ourmayberry.com. Welcome to Our Mayberry!

ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Learn more at https://rotary.org.