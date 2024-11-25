AHVAP Logo

AHVAP Announces 2025 Board of Directors Election Results

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is announcing the results of our 2025 Board of Directors Elections. Sandy Wise has been re-elected to the position of Secretary. Boyd (BJ) McCluskey and Jodi Katz have been elected to the positions of Director-at-Large. AHVAP thanks outgoing 2024 Board of Directors member, Erin Arnold, for her years of service to the board. The new board members will begin their terms on January 1, 2025. This year’s election was a pivotal year with record-breaking ballots submitted and multiple immensely qualified candidates volunteering to run for the open Board of Directors positions.“As AHVAP continues our journey to excellence, I am excited that our new board of directors brings fresh perspectives, diverse expertise, and strategic leadership to guide the organization toward success. Your new AHVAP board is poised to continue to bring valuable insights, skills, and vision to drive the AHVAP forward, inspire stakeholders, and achieve strategic goals. Their collective experience and commitment to excellence are sure to enhance governance, decision-making, and overall performance. Please join me in celebrating this exciting opportunity for the AHVAP to thrive and reach new heights.” - Karen Niven, President, Board of Directors of AHVAP.ABOUT AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a collaboration of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians and providers, nurses, technologists, other clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.