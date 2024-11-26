Goodera launches AI Resource Hub for Non-profit organizations in their 1st AI for Impact Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera ’s inaugural AI for Impact Summit concluded on a high note, empowering over 1,000 participants from the social impact sector - corporates, nonprofits, social innovators and academicians, with insights on leveraging AI for social good. Organized in partnership with Teneo as the knowledge partner, the virtual summit spotlighted real-world applications of AI in areas such as education, health and well being and climate resilience. "At Goodera, we are leveraging AI in a big way. Today, we launch our AI for Impact Resource Hub - a platform where world-class AI experts join forces with nonprofits, helping transform ideas into real, lasting impact. Employee volunteers from the world’s best and largest technology companies will become AI Experts in Residence at thousands of nonprofits worldwide. Nonprofits will have access to the highest quality engineering talent to kickstart and scale their AI journey.””We are also excited to launch the first AI agent for Social Impact teams to manage their employee volunteering programs more efficiently. We also have an AI for impact volunteering catalog, where employees can start volunteering for different AI applications. " said Abhishek Humbad , Founder of Goodera.In the opening fireside chat, AI's Moonshot: Technology that Transforms Lives, Ursula Burns, Chairwoman, Teneo, and Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, discussed the powerful ways AI can improve lives on a global scale. This visionary dialogue centered on how ethical, human-centered AI can be a force for good, from advancing health and workforce initiatives to fostering inclusive technology. "We're at the moment in the middle of multiple healthcare crises especially around chronic diseases and mental health, and I profoundly believe that AI can help us transform health outcomes. The moonshot for me is not what AI becomes, but what AI helps us become.” — Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global. Ursula Burns, who has always been a strong advocate for equity, is hopeful- “If this works well, we will be healthier, smarter, and more aware of each other. And I don't mean we can do integral calculus better, but we will know about each other more, and therefore be more patient, inclusive, and helpful of each other. We will also be more aware and appreciative of the differences of people around the world.”Fredric Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement at the United Nations’ ITU, shared how AI innovations are driving progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on issues like poverty and climate change. He emphasized “AI is too important to leave to the AI experts themselves. We need a truly interdisciplinary, intergenerational effort to channel AI towards the right applications”. Shripriya Mahesh, Founder of Spero Ventures, explored the role of purpose-driven AI in reshaping industries and highlighted how AI should be used to eliminate drudgery and dangerous jobs and instead allow humans to focus on creativity and connections. “The right time to get on the AI bandwagon was two years ago. The next right time is now. You can now ask AI to teach you how to use AI. This is the most accessible any technology has ever been.”The Summit attendees also engaged in an interactive citizen science volunteering activity focused on protecting the Great Barrier Reef. Led by Ben Vozzo from Citizens of the Reef, this hands-on session demonstrated how AI-powered image analysis can support marine conservation efforts and empowered attendees to contribute directly to ecological protection.Through discussions at the summit, it became evident that AI is meant to augment, not replace, human expertise—empowering individuals to focus on what they do best while streamlining tasks that can be automated. This summit was especially important to nonprofits like UPchieve, with founder Aly Murray emphasizing, “We’re starting to veer away from trying to use AI to replace things that humans are already really great at. Instead, we’re trying to take out the things that are less important that aren’t special to humans like the practice problems or the definitions and focus on what humans are really good at.”AI holds immense potential to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, and when harnessed with a focus on social good, it can drive lasting change. Goodera’s AI for Impact summit was an effort in this direction - to enable collaboration among all stakeholders of the social economy and to equip nonprofit organizations with access to AI technology and knowledge.About GooderaGoodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world’s leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 60 of our 500+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences hosted by our ambassadors for your employees -across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.

