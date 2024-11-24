Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Set to Sail Past $17.6 Billion Globally by 2030, Riding a 12.5% CAGR Wave | AMR

Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market ," The marine dynamic positioning system market size was valued at $5.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1832 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬ABB Ltd.AB VolvoGeneral Electric CompanyKongsberg Gruppen ASAL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Marine Technologies, LLCNavis Engineering OyPraxis Automation Technology B.V.Reygar Ltd.Wärtsilä Corporation𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Rise in seaborne trade across the globe, increase in number of dynamic position ships such as survey and research vessels, advancements in offshore drilling technology, and deployment of offshore patrol vessels drive the growth of the global marine dynamic positioning system market. However, complexities associated with marine dynamic positioning systems and high maintenance costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in development of autonomous ships, introduction of laser-based dynamic positioning systems, and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-dynamic-positioning-systems-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on subsystem, the thruster system segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global marine dynamic positioning system market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its vital role in maintaining the heading and position of the vessels and long life span. However, the control system segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to innovation in display systems, technological advancements, and integration of advanced features.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on application, the offshore vessels segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global marine dynamic positioning system market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to specialization in operating in deep waters for anchoring, drilling, cable layering, and other applications along with rise in demand for platform supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, well intervention vessels, and construction vessels. However, the naval vessels segment is segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to high accuracy in regards of position and heading provided by these vessels.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dynamic positioning system market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in new ship building & repair activities in China, Japan, and South Korea along with rise in demand for sea-based logistics & trade.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By subsystem, the control system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By equiment class, the class 3 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period By application, the naval vessel segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

