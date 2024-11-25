Scott Alexander Appointed Adventure Racing World Series Head Referee

ARWS CEO Heidi Muller and new ARWS Head Referee Scott Alexander

The Adventure Racing World Series has appointed Scott Alexander of the UK as the new Head Referee for the organisation, which includes over 80 races worldwide.

Scott was an outstanding candidate and he has our full support as he reviews the rules and procedures, and manages referees at the biggest ever year of ARWS racing in 2025.” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adventure Racing World Series has appointed Scott Alexander of the U.K. as the new Head Referee for the organisation, which includes over 80 races worldwide. He will take over the role from Adrian Crane (USA), who will step down following the Adventure Racing World Championship in Ecuador in December.Crane was the first appointment as ARWS Head Referee in December 2019, when the role was created to oversee the growing series and manage the ARWS rules and their fair application. Since then the series has grown significantly, as has the number of volunteer referees, and after a successful 5 year tenure Crane will now hand over the role.“I’ve immensely enjoyed my time as ARWS Head Referee,” he said, “and seen significant changes. Working with so many great races, committed race directors, and referees who are passionate about the sport has been a privilege.“I wish Scott all the best as he takes the referee programme forward at a time when the ARWS continues to grow and adapts to changes in adventure racing, and I hope he gets as much enjoyment from the role as I have. I will continue as a volunteer referee, so will still be attending some future races, and will be in Ecuador for the 2024 Adventure Racing World Championship.”ARWS CEO Heidi Muller commented, “Everyone in the ARWS would like to thank Adrian for the immense amount of hard work he has put in as Head Referee over so many years. He has always been there for all of our races and athletes, ensuring continuity and fairness. His contribution to ARWS is immense and we’re grateful that he will continue as a referee so ARWS can benefit from his years of experience.”She continued, “We are fortunate to have a wonderful referee panel, with 22 volunteers from all around the world. We had some exceptional applications to take on the Head Referee position and would like to thank all those who offered their time and expertise.“Scott was an outstanding candidate and he has our full support as he reviews the rules and procedures, and manages referees at the biggest ever year of ARWS racing in 2025. It’s going to be a busy year!”Scott Alexander has been an ARWS referee since 2021 and in that time has worked at ARWS Qualifiers in Spain, Croatia, Poland, USA and Mexico. His contribution has been highly praised by all of the Race Directors he has worked with, and his calmness, clarity and dedication were frequently cited.He was an active racer before moving into race volunteering and logistics, and was the logistics manager at the 2007 AR World Championships in Scotland, as well as a Race Director for a UK series for several years. He works on international projects in Air Traffic Control and is a qualified Mountain Leader and advanced first-aider.As the World Series Head Referee he will be leading a big team, in a sport where the unexpected can always happen, so his team management, leadership and communication skills will be invaluable.Speaking on his appointment Alexander said, “I’d like to thank Adrian Crane for his guidance since I joined the referee team and Heidi Muller for giving me this opportunity. I’d also like to thank the Race Directors who have welcomed me to their events and having worked on races on 3 continents I know this is a unique and challenging job, and a very exciting one!”When he takes up the position Scott will be supported by a group of the senior referees who will assist him, each taking responsibility for an ARWS continental region. The ARWS rules are already published in English, Spanish and French and for 2025 will be translated into Portuguese.Alexander continued, “I’m looking forward to working with the referee team and with races all around the world, which have their own racing ethos and cultures.“We need to be dynamic in how we approach the rules, while maintaining consistency and continuing to raise standards and promote best practice. The referees must continue to be a united and respected team, drawing on all of their experience and strive to make small changes, which over time add up to significant achievements.“I’ll be leading a review of the rules, and reports from every race will be an important part of future development. I plan to publish regular technical updates on rules, kit and areas for improvement, shared with the whole ARWS community; referees, race directors and competitors.“ARWS has led the sport in the development of rules and a referee programme and it’s exciting to take the next step to help the sport of adventure racing continue to grow and improve.”You can download the ARWS Rules at https://www.arworldseries.com/about/resources and see members of the referee team at https://www.arworldseries.com/about/about About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes 80 events in 2024.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, the former Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

