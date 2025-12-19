Adventure Race Croatia will Stage the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship

Adventure Race Croatia will feature superb mountain biking stages Climbing stages will feature at Adventure Race Croatia Rafting at Adventure Race Croatia Coastal trekking at Adventure Race Croatia

Few countries offer such contrasts over short distances; including high karst mountains, islands, canyons, rivers, historic towns, and untouched wilderness.

The course is being designed to be remARCable in every sense and to showcase the very best that Croatia has to offer. ” — Igor Dorotić - Race Director

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure Race Croatia (ARC) will host the Adventure Racing World Championship 2027, scheduled to take place in September.Race Director Igor Dorotić of Remarkable Events said, "Hosting the Adventure Racing World Championship has been my dream from the first Adventure Race Croatia.”“In 2027, our goal is to deliver the kind of race I would want to compete in myself. It will be navigationally fun, with beautiful, rideable bike sections, amazing trekking stages, and kayaking that will satisfy even the most demanding racers.“Croatia may be a small country, but the variety of nature, culture, and terrain we can bring into a single course is extraordinary. We want teams to experience all of it and to remember this championship for a long time."Since Adventure Race Croatia joined the Adventure Racing World Series in 2018 it has been on the bucket list of many teams, and attracted the world’s best racers. (Current World Champions, the Swedish Armed Forces Adventure Team, are two time ARC champions.)ARC courses highlight both the natural beauty and cultural identity of Croatia, giving competitors a deep and authentic experience of the country. Navigation, route choices, and strategic thinking are key elements in all the courses designed by Dorotić, and the race has a reputation for fast stages, which are shorter than in many other expedition races.Add to this the natural beauty and diversity of Croatia, a Mediterranean climate and the transport links, security, and facilities which make the country a globally important tourism destination and Croatia will be a desirable and affordable World Championship country.Speaking about his plans Dorotić continued, “The course is being designed to be remARCable in every sense and to showcase the very best that Croatia has to offer.“It will cross different regions of Croatia, guiding athletes through dramatic mountain landscapes, pristine rivers, the Adriatic Sea and islands, dense forests, and areas rich with cultural and historical heritage. Teams can expect a course that reveals the incredible diversity of Croatia, highlighting contrasts in vegetation, climate, and terrain.Few countries offer such strong contrasts over short distances; including high karst mountains, islands, canyons, rivers, historic towns, and untouched wilderness.”The course is expected to be around 700km long and open for a maximum of 7 days with a mixture of mandatory and optional checkpoints, which ARC always uses to allow all teams the chance to remain on the course and reach the finish line.CEO of the Adventure Racing World Series, Heidi Muller congratulated Dorotić and Adventure Race Croatia on securing the World Championship. “The Adventure Racing World Series is all about living our dreams and for Igor this is the realisation of his dream to stage a World Championship and show how beautiful his country is.“The ARWS also has a philosophy of achieving excellence in all we do and Igor is renowned for his meticulous organisation and stunning courses. He is an experienced racer and referee as well, and has a clear concept for his races.“Teams will know exactly what to expect, and will have a superb experience exploring Croatia on his World Championship course.”More details will be released later next year at the official race launch, but for now teams aspiring to take part in an Adventure Racing World Championship can add Croatia to their calendars for September 2027.For more information about Adventure Race Croatia visit https://arc.remarkable.events/ For more information on the Adventure Racing World Series visit www.arworldseries.com

Adventure Race Croatia 2024

