Arunachal Pradesh to host New Adventure Racing World Series Expedition Race at Mechukha

Arunachal Pradesh, India’s wildest and least explored state, will host a new expedition race presented by the Adventure Racing World Series in November 2026

I am so excited by this race and to see a major expedition race in India and I know the potential for adventure racing in this country is off the scale. ” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arunachal Pradesh, India’s wildest and least explored state, will host a new expedition race presented by the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) in November 2026. The non-stop 5 day Adventure@Mechukha race will be staged in partnership with Arunachal Tourism and organised with NthAdventure.The new race joins a prestigious line up of the world’s premier adventure events, which in 2026 take place in destinations as diverse as the volcanoes of the Chile’s Fire Belt, the Amazonian rainforest of Brazil and the mountains and fjords of New Zealand’s South Island. The new race will be a Qualifier for the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship, with the winning team receiving a free entry.Arunachal (literally the ‘Land of Dawn-lit Mountains’) rises abruptly from the Assam plains as a mass of densely forested, and impossibly steep, hills, climbing up to snow-capped peaks along the Tibetan border. The new race will take place amongst the lush valleys, clear fast-flowing rivers and mountainous peaks of the border region. International teams from around the world will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh and the race route will be a journey to the idyllic Himalayan hill town of Mechukha.Teams will be transported from Dibrugarh airport to the start and will be accommodated 2 nights before the start and at the finish as part of the inclusive race package. Accommodation will be in home-stays, which are a tradition of the area. The host families share their way of life and culture with visitors, offering a break from impersonal hotels and it’s a chance to truly connect with the local community. (The state is culturally diverse with the Indigenous faith (Donyi Polo), Buddhism and Christianity as the main religions and is home to 23 major tribes and 100s of sub-tribes.)The first Adventure@Mechukha race was held in April this year. This weekend race was part of the ARWS Asia Series and introduced the community and local athletes to adventure racing, paving the way for the new expedition race and for Mechukha to step onto the international stage.Welcoming the new race, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Tourism Minister for Arunachal Pradesh said; “Adventure@Mechukha” has a vision to establish Mechukha as a premier adventure tourism destination, attracting visitors globally. We proudly welcome teams in the Adventure Racing World Series to glimpse the unique nature and rugged landscapes of India’s most breathtaking border region and experience the rich traditions and cultures of Mechukha.“There is something for every adventure seeker in Arunachal Pradesh. We hope the snow-capped peaks and valleys of the Eastern Himalayas, and the values if its peoples will provide competitors with a life-enriching experience and showcase the true potential of Arunachal as a world class adventure destination.”For the founders of NthAdventure, Sayeesha Kirani and Ajita Madan, the new expedition race in their homeland will be the realisation of a dream they have been working towards for a decade. The pair has been building up the sport of adventure racing in India from grass roots level, working tirelessly with local authorities, commercial partners and educational establishments. They have staged training events and workshops, and races from 4 to 48 hours around India for many years and the first Adventure@Mechukha was the 3rd Indian National Championship.The 24-48 hour NthAdventure races are part of the Adventure Racing World Series Asia and the pair has travelled to international expedition races in Africa, New Zealand, Mauritius and Malaysia to gain experience, as well as representing India at the International Adventure Racing Conference. They have worked as volunteers and referees and assisted the first Indian adventure racing teams to compete internationally. NthAdventure is a member of the India Adventure Racing Federation, which is recognised by the International Adventure Racing Association.To assist them in the new race they have the unrivalled expertise of Stephan Muller, who has been appointed by the ARWS as joint Race Director. Muller has been Race Director at 15 international expedition races in 6 countries, including the 2023 World Championship in South Africa. He has spent the last 3 weeks scouting the course with Kirani, searching every valley, river and village for the perfect race locations and preparing a world class course and race experience.The race route will not be revealed until the day before the start, but teams can expect a prologue of guided bamboo rafting, zipline and abseil challenges, some jungle trekking and “probably the most crossings of hanging bridges ever in an adventure race!” They can also expect checkpoints at Buddhist temples, shrines and to pass through varied landscapes, climates and cultures on their journey to Mechukha.Following the scouting trip Ajita Madan and ARWS CEO Heidi Muller joined the team for the official launch of the race at a press conference in the Arunachal state capital of Itanagar. This was hosted by Tourism Minister Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona and attended by national and regional media representatives for television, print and online publications.Speaking at the conference, Heidi Muller commented, “The Adventure Racing World Series represents the premier adventure races in the world, held in destinations which are on every adventurous travellers bucket list. Arunachal Pradesh and Mechukha will be added to that list next year and the teams lucky enough to race here will have an unimaginable adventure!“I am so excited by this race and to see a major expedition race in India. NthAdventure have my 100% support and I know the potential for adventure racing in this country is off the scale. I would like to thank Arunachal Pradesh for believing in myself and Stephan, the ARWS and NthAdventure and for supporting the sport of adventure racing. I can’t wait to return next November for the race. It will be incredible!”Information about Adventure@Mechukha can be found on the NthAdventure website at https://www.nthadventure.com/adventureatmechukha The race will take place in November 2026, however the exact dates are currently provisional and will be confirmed before entry opens on January 31st.For information about Arunachal Pradesh visit https://arunachaltourism.com/ About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes over 80 events on 6 continents in 2025.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, the former Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

