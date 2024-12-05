House of Craven's Best of Miami ART Week | ART Basel Auction on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST

House of Craven ART Gallery | House of Craven Auction House | House of Craven Estate Sale Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven's Annual Best of Miami ART Week | ART Basel 2024 Auction includes more than 400 Lots in Fine ART, Contemporary ART, POP ART, and Modern ART. This is a Miami ART Week auction following the 2024 Miami ART WEEK. Preview Period: Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 10AM — 3PM EST Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 10AM — 3PM EST By Appointment. In order to bid, register later than 5:00 PM EST the day before the start of the online auction. E: craven@houseofcraven.com.

Maximize the value of ART and collectibles. Sell with House of Craven: The House of Craven Miami and West Palm Beach offices accept consignments for future 2025 auctions that reach a global audience of collectors or in a Private Treaty Sale. House of Craven does not accept items under $500 in value. Please contact our office for complimentary auction estimates, sale inquiries and estate services.​ The next Auction is Thursday, December 12, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM EST.

THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE. Consigning with House of Craven is easy for future Auctions.

1. Submit photos and information via the Consignment Consideration Form or by emailing: craven@houseofcraven.com. House of Craven will get back quickly with their thoughts on suitability and auction value. Each item must have a minimum valuation of $500.

2. Complete the consignment contract (Online Consignment Contract: PDF) or request a digital version via Docusign. and Drop-off, schedule a pick-up in South Florida, or ship accepted items to their Downtown Miami or West Palm Beach warehouse.

3. House of Craven will professionally photograph, catalog and market items.

4. Get paid! House of Craven pays out consignors within 30 days or as soon as their outstanding balance has been paid to them.

House of Craven welcomes the opportunity to review your works. The next auction is Thursday, December 12, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM EST. This is an online only auction event. Download our new free House of Craven Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play).

Future Auction Dates:

• December 12, 2024 — Best of ART Basel and Miami ART Week Auction

• February 27, 2025 — Palm Beach Modern ART + Design Auction

• April 19, 2025 — Spring Modern ART + Design Auction

Please review the House of Craven’s Terms and Conditions and Consignment Consideration Form.

DOWNLOAD APP: New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play): Available for Free Download!

House of Craven is a dynamic company with a reputation for professional, personalized, and discreet service. The House of Craven Trusts & Estates Department offers services to professional advisors, fiduciaries, executors and beneficiaries for the valuation and disposition of tangible personal property. A Trusts & Estates Specialist will act as the primary contact throughout all stages of the valuation and sale process, advising on how to best sell the property in order to achieve the highest returns for a single item or large collection spanning multiple categories from a life well lived: Fine Art | Classic Motorcars | Estate Jewelry & Iconic Watches | Home Furnishings.

House of Craven offers:

• Professionally Licensed Auction and Estate Sale Services in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

• Live Online auctions transmitted worldwide from one of their Miami, Florida office or West Palm Beach Auction Warehouses, Salesrooms or West Palm Beach Exhibition Gallery;

• Live, interactive internet bidding with House of Craven’s “BidLive!” technology, Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play) (Available for Free Download); and simultaneously via other auction platforms including LiveAuctioneers and BidSquare;

• A wide range of object values at auction, ensuring House of Craven can accommodate more property;

• Flexible seller’s commissions and fees;

• Coordination of transport to House of Craven;

• Insured storage;

• Auction catalogues with biographical introductions for private collections;

• Live telephone bidding and absentee biddings; and

• House of Craven offers Estate Sale Services in Coral Gables, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach

Legal Disclaimer:

