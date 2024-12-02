Alicia Lyttle Hosts the 4th Edition of the AI Insights Summit, Showcasing Expertise in Artificial Intelligence

AI Insights Summit - November 2024

Alicia Lyttle hosts the 4th AI Insights Summit, featuring 30+ experts sharing actionable strategies to leverage AI for business and personal growth.

One of the most exciting aspects of this summit is seeing AI's incredible impact across so many industries, as well as the real-world examples, case studies, and resources shared by the speakers.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual AI Insights Summit, hosted by Alicia Lyttle and sponsored by AI InnoVision and the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), recently wrapped up a weekend of innovation. It featured three days of groundbreaking content and dynamic panel discussions. With over 30 expert speakers, the summit spotlighted AI’s transformative potential in business, education, marketing, and personal development while showcasing the expertise of AI consultants in AI InnoVision’s AI Consultant Certification Program.This recent summit marked a milestone with the addition of daily panel discussions, fostering deeper collaboration and diverse perspectives on AI’s impact across industries. The summit provided a comprehensive platform for attendees to explore the latest in artificial intelligence and learn practical strategies for leveraging AI to innovate and grow The summit featured an impressive lineup of over 30 expert speakers who offered diverse insights into artificial intelligence's applications and opportunities.- Alicia Lyttle: AI and the Future of Work and Becoming a Leader in the AI-Driven Future- Doris Fiander: AI-Driven Success: Crafting Scalable Business Strategies with ChatGPT- Barbara Mathibe: AI Adaption & HR Proficiency- Mesha Bazemore: Redefining Creativity: Making Art with AI-Powered GPTs- Annice Silimon: Beyond the Grant: Positioning Your Business Model to Win Attention and Opportunities Across Grants, Investments, and Contracts- Star Bobatoon: Craft Your Irresistible Marketing Statement with AI- Susan Smith: From Camouflaged to CEO: Veterans Building Businesses With AI- Donna Davis, Dr. Renetta Weaver, and Skeeter Hansen: AI in Business and Marketing (Panel Discussion)- Jenisa Richmond: Smart Teaming: Using AI to Find Winning Federal Partners for Success- Emily Woodman-Nance: Smarter Project Management with the Help of AI- Cheryl Parks: Authenticity Meets AI: The ACTION Blueprint for Becoming a Trusted Advisor in Sales- Kaluba Chikonde: No Hands Required: A Fully Automated AI System for Social Media Success- Lashawnda Golphin: Beyond Burnout: How AI Can Empower Caregivers to Thrive, Not Just Survive- Kenneth Ndeadaefo: Securing Your Personal and Private Data in the Age of AI- Anita Davis: Integrating AI to Maximize ROI- Charles Curry: AI-Powered Funnels: Build Your High-Converting Black Friday Funnel in Just 3 Days- Dr. Traci Harrell: Living Your LEGACY NOW! How to Create a Book in 1 Day with AI- Wanda Thomas, Bruce Barnes, and Jennene Biggins: AI in Professional and Personal Growth (Panel Discussion)- Denise Pegrem: Beyond SOPs: Using AI to Drive Continuous Improvement in Training Programs- Glenda Giles: AI-Powered Strategies for Effective Credit Repair- Dr. Kimberly N. West: The Art of AI Clones and Avatars: How to Be in 10 Different Places at Once (and Outsmart Your Competition)- Latoya Clark: Get More Done in Less Time: The All-in-One Platform for Small Business Success- Mike Inchalik: AI-Powered Client Acquisition- Wambui Kungu: Beyond the Algorithm: A Beginner's Guide to Creating GPTs and Claude Projects- Dwayne Stevens: Leveraging AI Tools for Enhanced Audit, Governance, and Cybersecurity- Dr. Ebony Grey: Future-Proofing Your Business: Strategic Planning & Government Contracting Trends for 2025- Sonya Hightower, Lisa Patterson, and Dr. Jean Hess: AI and Education: Transforming How We Learn and Teach (Panel Discussion)- Rose Fauntleroy: AI-Powered Social Media Management: Driving Engagement and Boosting Sales- Natalie Ferguson: AI as a Workflow Partner: Transforming Data Collection Across Industries- Micheala K. Grant: Business Zen with AI: How Meditation Fuels Innovation and Success- Paulette Hamel: Roaming with AI- Jennifer Dixon: Effortless Lead Generation: How AI Can Help You Build Smarter Funnels That Convert FasterEmpowering AI ConsultantsA key feature of the AI Insights Summit is its role as a showcase for AI consultants certified through AI InnoVision’s AI Consultant Certification Program. These consultants, trained by industry leaders, presented their expertise in leveraging AI to drive innovation, streamline processes, and unlock new industry opportunities.“One of the most exciting aspects of this summit is seeing AI's incredible impact across so many industries, as well as the real-world examples, case studies, and resources shared by the speakers,” said Alicia Lyttle, co-founder of AI InnoVision. “This year’s introduction of panels added even more value, creating a collaborative space for attendees to learn from diverse voices in the AI community.”About the AI Insights SummitThe AI Insights Summit, hosted by Alicia Lyttle, is a bi-annual event that showcases the expertise of AI consultants certified through AI InnoVision’s AI Consultant Certification Program. The summit highlights AI’s transformative potential in business, education, and personal growth through presentations and panels, empowering professionals and entrepreneurs with actionable insights and strategies. For more information, visit www.aiinsightssummit.com About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm that helps businesses and professionals leverage artificial intelligence for productivity, innovation, and growth. Focusing on empowering individuals through training programs, consulting services, and thought leadership, AI InnoVision is committed to making AI accessible and impactful across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.aiinnovision.com About the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC)The International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC) is an organization that provides a global platform for certified AI consultants to connect with opportunities, expand their networks, and share expertise. IAAIC supports AI professionals through certification programs, professional development, and knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and collaboration in AI. Learn more at www.iaaic.org

