The Nautilus Maldives and GlobeAir Introduce an Exclusive Bespoke Journey Beyond Luxury

The Nautilus Maldives - Aerial

GlobeAir Jet

THE NAUTILUS MALDIVES, MALDIVES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning luxury private island, has partnered with GlobeAir, a leading European private jet operator, to introduce a new standard in bespoke travel. This collaboration brings GlobeAir’s long-haul private jet services to the Maldives, offering travellers a journey into an ultra-luxury experience.

This partnership combines the expertise of The Nautilus and GlobeAir to create tailored, highly personalised travel experiences. With a shared adherence to exceptional service and attention to detail, this alliance enhances both the journey and the destination, redefining luxury travel.

GlobeAir’s long-haul private jet services to the Maldives offer tailored itineraries, premium service, and unparalleled comfort, creating an effortless transition into The Nautilus’s world of freedom and personalised luxury. From takeoff to arrival, guests enjoy a seamless and elegant travel experience.

The Exclusive Nautilus Experience
• A Seamless Voyage
Begin your escape with a round-trip aboard a GlobeAir private jet, where every detail is designed to match your preferences, ensuring a comfortable and personalised journey.

• A Timeless Stay in Paradise
Arrive at The Nautilus, where time slows, and bespoke experiences become the norm. Stay in one of only 26 ultra-luxury boho-chic houses or residences, each a private sanctuary where every experience is thoughtfully tailored to your every whim.

• Complimentary Cinema Under the Stars
Enjoy a complimentary private beachside cinema experience with a custom bokkura setup. Relax with the gentle sounds of the ocean, paired with a bottle of fine champagne, for an unforgettable evening.

Bookings for The Nautilus Experience are available exclusively through GlobeAir. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.globeair.com/x/the-nautilus-maldives-exclusive-experience.

Lenka Vodna
The Nautilus Maldives
+960 730-9802
lenka@thenautilusmaldives.com
Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


