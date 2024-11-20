The Nautilus Maldives Ushers in the New Year With Stress-Relief Treatments by Experts From Ananda in the Himalayas

Solasta Spa Treatments Solasta Spa Treatments Solasta Spa Treatments

The Nautilus Maldives welcomes the new year with the launch of its Masters for Masters calendar, featuring a series of world-class events throughout 2025.

VAKARUFALHI, MALDIVES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nautilus’s guests are invited to begin their year with a journey of inner calm, renewed energy, and stress relief. From 22nd to 31st January 2025, The Nautilus will welcome two senior therapists from its long-standing partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat.

After the holiday season, often filled with travel, social gatherings, and heightened expectations, many people feel physically and mentally drained. Coupled with the goals and resolutions that mark the start of the new year, managing stress becomes crucial for maintaining focus and commitment. To address this need, The Nautilus is offering an exclusive residency focused on stress management therapies, blending Ananda’s expertise with The Nautilus’s signature timeless hospitality concept. This sanctuary of deep restoration allows guests to experience a taste of Ananda’s comprehensive stress management programmes, typically spanning 7 to 21 nights at Ananda, designed to foster a healthy lifestyle, reduce stress, and create lasting positive changes.

Led by esteemed Ananda practitioners Mr Sandeep Dhamada and Ms Laxmi Gupta, the residency includes transformative treatments such as Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, Grounding Aromatherapy, and Reflexology, all designed to enhance balance and tranquillity. As part of the programme, guests will receive a follow-up online consultation with Ananda’s Ayurvedic physician to ensure the continuity of their personalised wellness journey. For a more immersive experience, guests can enjoy teasers of Ananda’s signature Ayurvedic cuisine anytime, anywhere on the island, with dishes that feature anti-inflammatory ingredients and flavours to support overall well-being.

With only 26 houses and residences, complemented by exceptional facilities and spa amenities, The Nautilus is nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. This private island sanctuary offers an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience, making it the ultimate destination for relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.

Ananda is a multi-award-winning luxury wellness retreat nestled in the Himalayan foothills of Northern India. It is set on a 100-acre Maharaja’s Palace Estate and is surrounded by serene Sal forests. Integrating traditional Ayurveda, yoga, and Vedanta with international wellness practices, fitness, and wholesome organic cuisine. Wellness programmes at Ananda have stood the test of time, making the brand one of the most acclaimed and respected voices in the world of wellness. For the third consecutive year, Ananda and The Nautilus continue their partnership, enhancing and extending wellness offerings for The Nautilus’s guests seeking a rejuvenated start to the new year.

Stress Management Treatments Offered by Ananda at The Nautilus:

Stress Release (60/90 mins)

Unlike conventional stress-relief massages, invigorating pure essential oils of orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus are used to stimulate and manipulate the superficial layers of the muscles against the bone. This full-body massage relaxes the body, increases circulation, removes metabolic waste products, opens the respiratory tract, and helps the recipient achieve a feeling of connectedness.

Grounding Aromatherapy (90 Mins)

Carefully blended essential oils of rose, sandalwood, and vetiver are applied to the lymphatic pressure points of the body to support and enhance physical, psychological, and spiritual well-being, resulting in a truly holistic experience.

Tibetan Ku Nye Massage (90 Mins)

A Tibetan body massage designed to balance the five elements and restore a harmonious flow of energy and vitality throughout the body. This treatment uses a blend of five essential oils selected to align with the five elements and is beautifully combined with Tibetan techniques such as cupping, kneading, and acupressure with hot Himalayan crystal salt poultices. The aim of this treatment is to restore the nervous system and stimulate a free flow of energy within the body.

Reflexology (60 Mins)

Reflexologists apply pressure to the soles of the feet with their fingers to help restore and maintain the body’s natural equilibrium. This gentle therapy encourages the body to work naturally to regain its own healthy balance. Contrary to popular myth, reflexology does not need to be painful to be effective; reflex points are gently stimulated to restore energy flow throughout the body, where even the slightest touch can have a marked effect on a person’s overall well-being.

Ananda Touch (30 Mins)

A nourishing blend of sunflower and wheat germ oil with a hint of rose is warmed and applied to the skin. Rhythmic, flowing movements over the back, neck, shoulders, and scalp release deep-seated tension and stress, relieve aches and pains, encourage deep breathing, calm the mind, and leave you feeling at one with your body.

To learn more about the 2025 Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency

To secure your stress management retreat, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.

