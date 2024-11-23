Driver Services at Three Memphis Police Department Self-Service Kiosk Locations to Close Nov. 25 for Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is replacing the Driver Services self-service kiosks at the Memphis Police Department Appling Farms Station, 6850 Appling Farms Parkway; Tillman Station, 426 Tillman Street; and Mt. Moriah Station, 2602 Mt. Moriah Road. They will all close on Monday, Nov. 25, and reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.