Navy Relieves Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 115 Commanding Officer

Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, relieved Cmdr. Charles Diehl of his duties as VAW-115 commanding officer. He has been temporarily reassigned to Airborne Command & Control Logistics Wing based in Pt. Mugu, Calif.

The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.

Cmdr. Randall Fields, former commanding officer of VAW-116, has been temporarily assigned as VAW-115’s commanding officer.

Diehl assumed command of VAW-115 in May 2024.

For additional questions, please contact Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs Officer, CDR Beth Teach, at beth.a.teach.mil@us.navy.mil.

