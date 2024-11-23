Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24B5005315                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION:  New Haven Barracks                  

CONTACT#:  (802)-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME:  November 22nd, 2024 at 1722 hours

STREET: VT RT 116

TOWN:  Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Drake Woods Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  N/A

WEATHER:  Rain, Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Steven B. Bliss

AGE:  73

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2023

VEHICLE MAKE:  KIA

VEHICLE MODEL:  Sportage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaling Damages

INJURIES:  Suspected Moderate (Passenger)

HOSPITAL:  UVM Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Peggy E. Adams

AGE:  74

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Starksboro, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2020

VEHICLE MAKE:  Buick

VEHICLE MODEL:  ECR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Totaling Damages

INJURIES:  No injuries reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On November 22nd at approximately 1722 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks was dispatched to a report of a two-car crash in the area of VT Route 116 North and Drake Woods Road, in the Town of Bristol. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department, and Bristol EMS.

 

Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1 was traveling South on VT Route 116 when the operator attempted to turn left, however due to weather conditions missed their turn. Vehicle 1 was attempting to turn around in the road and was stopped while Vehicle 2 was traveling North.  Vehicle 2 subsequently collided with Vehicle 1 in the North bound lane, causing both vehicles to come to positions of uncontrolled rest.

 

The passenger from Vehicle 1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for further treatment. 

 

This crash is currently under investigation.  Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Schrauf of the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

 

 

 

