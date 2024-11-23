New Haven Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 22nd, 2024 at 1722 hours
STREET: VT RT 116
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Drake Woods Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain, Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven B. Bliss
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damages
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate (Passenger)
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Peggy E. Adams
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: ECR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaling Damages
INJURIES: No injuries reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 22nd at approximately 1722 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks was dispatched to a report of a two-car crash in the area of VT Route 116 North and Drake Woods Road, in the Town of Bristol. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department, and Bristol EMS.
Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1 was traveling South on VT Route 116 when the operator attempted to turn left, however due to weather conditions missed their turn. Vehicle 1 was attempting to turn around in the road and was stopped while Vehicle 2 was traveling North. Vehicle 2 subsequently collided with Vehicle 1 in the North bound lane, causing both vehicles to come to positions of uncontrolled rest.
The passenger from Vehicle 1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for further treatment.
This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Schrauf of the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.
