World Spine Care Canada clinician completes 1 year of providing chiropractic care in Cross Lake, Northern Manitoba

It has been the privilege of my career to provide primary spine care services in the community of Cross Lake and to work alongside the teams at the Cross Lake Nursing station.” — Melissa Atkinson-Graham, DC

CROSS LAKE, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Spine Care Canada and the Global Spine Care Initiative are pleased to recognize Dr. Melissa Atkinson-Graham PhD, DC for her dedication to providing high-value spine care to the people in Pimicikamak, Northern Manitoba, Canada. Dr. Atkinson-Graham recently returned to Toronto after completing one year of caring for people with back and neck pain at no cost in the World Spine Care Canada clinic. We thank her for her commitment to improving the lives of those in need.Similar to many other rural and remote communities in Northern Canada and globally, the community of Cross Lake experiences a high prevalence of back and neck pain and spine-related disability, with limited access to specialized spine care. Her training in anthropology and chiropractic made Dr. Atkinson-Graham the perfect fit to provide much-needed care to the community, where she gained a deep understanding of their culture and needs.“It has been the privilege of my career to provide primary spine care services in the community of Cross Lake, and to work alongside the administrative, security, and medical teams at the Cross Lake Nursing station. This experience attuned me to the health care delivery challenges, and health care equity issues, that Indigenous people and medical providers face in the North—realities that chiropractors are rarely exposed to. It has helped to further cement my commitments to health justice.”Dr. Atkinson-Graham's work in Cross Lake provided relief to patients and contributed to ongoing research on the importance of access and availability to primary musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation services in Indigenous communities. Her dedication to this project has been invaluable. The results of this study will not only benefit the Pimicikamak community leaders and residents but also have the potential to improve the lives of other Indigenous communities throughout Canada.World Spine Care Canada and the Global Spine Care Initiative would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Atkinson-Graham for her selfless dedication to treating patients in Cross Lake. Her commitment to improving the lives of others is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration to all. We are proud to have her as a part of our team and look forward to the continued impact she will make in the field of spine care.###ABOUT WORLD SPINE CAREWorld Spine Care (WSC) is a multinational not-for-profit, charitable organization. It is a collection of three healthcare-focused charitable entities registered in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. World Spine Care was founded in 2008 by Scott Haldeman DC, MD, PhD, a leading figure in assessing and treating spinal conditions. It was launched to fill the profound gap in the evidence-based treatment of musculoskeletal and especially spinal conditions found in under-serviced areas around the world. World Spine Care’s mission is to improve lives in underserved communities. We aim to create a world where everyone can access the highest quality spine care possible.Learn more at worldspinecare.org or by following @worldspinecare on social media.

