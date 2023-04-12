World Spine Care joins the World Rehabilitation Alliance

The World Rehabilitation Alliance is a WHO hosted network of rehabilitation stakeholders.
World Spine Care, a non-profit organization, became a member of the World Rehabilitation Alliance to further the development of rehabilitation worldwide.
TUSTIN, CA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Spine Care is pleased to announce its membership as a founding member of the World Rehabilitation Alliance (WRA). As a global organization, World Spine Care is committed to delivering access to spinal care to underserved communities around the world. With its partnership with WRA, World Spine Care will further expand its reach and impact on global health.
The World Rehabilitation Alliance is an innovative partnership of organizations and individuals who are dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities around the world. It aims to promote and advocate for rehabilitation as a key health strategy that can help millions of people with disabilities, reduce the burden of disability on families and communities, and contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. Research has shown that “at least one in every three people in the world needs rehabilitation at some point in the course of their illness or injury.” In light of this growing need, the World Health Organization launched the Rehabilitation 2030 Initiative in February 2017 as a new strategic approach for the global rehabilitation community.
"We are thrilled to join the World Rehabilitation Alliance," said Dr. Scott Haldeman, Chairman of the Board of World Spine Care. "Our organization is committed to advancing the access to quality spine care, and we see this partnership as an opportunity to contribute to the larger goal of improving the lives of people with disabilities worldwide. We look forward to working together with the other members of WRA to promote rehabilitation as a key health strategy."
As a founding member of WRA, World Spine Care hopes to play an integral role in shaping the direction and activities of the organization. By providing primary spine care in underserved communities, World Spine Care has been able to develop care pathways to address neck and back pain, recognized as the leading causes of disability worldwide. Its commitment to spinal care and rehabilitation will be invaluable in advancing the goals of the Alliance.
About World Spine Care
World Spine Care is a global charity organization dedicated to delivering access to quality spine care in underserved communities around the world. The organization was established in 2008 and has since provided over 50,000 patient visits through its 6 clinics in 4 countries. Its mission is to improve lives in under-served communities through sustainable, integrated and evidence-based spine care.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.