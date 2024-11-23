Submit Release
Both lanes open on Kūhiō Highway in Waikoko

Posted on Nov 22, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users of the reopening of the makai lane of Kūhiō Highway near the Waikoko hairpin turn. The lane was closed on Oct. 21 for emergency slope stabilization.

 

Emergency shoring and temporary paving was competed on Nov. 22. Additional slope stabilization and construction of a barrier wall will be needed to complete the project in the future. Full completion of the slope stabilization is expected by Spring 2025.

 

Intermittent lane closures and full closures of Kūhiō Highway at milepost 4.7 will be scheduled to complete the project. Scheduled lane closures are posted to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/.

 

