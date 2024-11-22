Maryland Natural Resources Police Partners with U.S. Department of Justice to Perform Organizational Assessment

November 22, 2024

The Maryland Natural Resources Police will receive recommendations from the Department of Justice based on organizational structure, community policing, and other focus areas.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) has partnered with the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office to conduct an organizational assessment to evaluate the agency as it seeks review and recommendations in several focus areas.

Conducted via voluntary request, the COPS Office assesses police departments around the country through its Collaborative Reform Initiative. During the next year, the agency’s assessment will focus on community policing, workforce development, strategic planning, employee wellness, technology, data, and organizational learning.

“To better meet the demands of 21st century policing, the Natural Resources Police has taken another important step to strengthen internally while prioritizing those they serve,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “I’m proud of the initiative and leadership NRP is taking, and we look forward to receiving valuable feedback, which will have lasting effects on how our officers protect our natural resources and our citizens.”

The assessment is offered at no cost to the Department of Natural Resources. Since its inception in 1994, COPS assistance has been provided to over 1,000 state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies in the country. The Charlottesville (Va.) Police Department, Dearborn Heights (Mich.) Police Department, Hackensack (N.J.) Police Department, and the North Miami (Fla.) Police Departments are also under active organizational assessment.

“We’ve opened the doors of this agency to the COPS office to get an outside perspective of where we excel, where we could use improvement, and how we can grow,” Natural Resources Police Superintendent Orlando Lilly said. “I’m thankful the Justice Department has agreed to begin the assessment process, and we look forward to sharing their findings with the public.”

NRP is eager to review the organizational assessment’s findings and recommendations. The agency remains steadfast in its commitment to serving Maryland’s citizens and natural resources, and this evaluation will help implement necessary changes to improve as an agency and better serve the community.

This assessment was not requested in response to specific organizational practices or incidents. The overall goal is to inform the agency about how it can modernize its operations in response to rapid changes in technology and incorporate additional best practices for policing.

View the U.S. Department of Justice Release.