FEMA Approves Additional $76 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida's Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA has approved an additional $76 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

This includes:

$2,833,717 for the city of Oldsmar for debris removal

$29,176,400 for the city of Tampa for debris removal

$2,907,349 for the city of Holmes Beach for debris removal

$1,038,219 for the city of Bradenton Beach for debris removal

$2,331,111 for the city of Dunedin for debris removal

$2,872,284 for the city of Largo for debris removal

$1,357,200 for the city of Daytona Beach for debris removal

$2,494,914 for Lake County for debris removal

$31,188,560 for the Florida Division of Emergency Management to reimburse the state for its non-congregate sheltering program

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $820.9 million for Hurricane Milton, $370.4 million for Hurricane Helene and $102.2 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state and local governments as well as certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

