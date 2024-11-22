FEMA Approves $1 Billion for Homeowners and Renters in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –FEMA has approved more than $1 billion in federal disaster assistance to help homeowners and renters recover from Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby. This includes:

$449.2 million approved for Hurricane Milton

approved for Hurricane Milton $516.6 million approved for Hurricane Helene

approved for Hurricane Helene $49.8 million approved for Hurricane Debby

Under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, homeowners and renters affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby may be eligible for assistance for basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

Floridians can still apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Survivors may also visit a disaster recovery center for in-person, one-on-one help applying for disaster assistance. To find center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil

Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.