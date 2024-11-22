Saskatchewan Marks National Housing Day 2024

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2024

Today, National Housing Day, the Government of Saskatchewan joins in marking the importance of affordable housing and all levels of government and community partners working together to help create housing solutions in communities across Saskatchewan.

"National Housing Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the collaborations that are making a difference, and bringing hope and stability to those in need," Social Services Minister and Minster Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Terry Jenson said. "Our government is working with Indigenous and community organizations and municipalities across the province to address housing needs and ensure vulnerable individuals can access housing options and the support they need to remain housed."

Through targeted investments, the Government of Saskatchewan is responding to the growing demand for social housing by removing barriers and prioritizing those in greatest housing need and addressing vacancy rates.

In 2024-25, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) is investing $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially owned housing units, including an additional $9.6 million to prevent and reduce vacancies. Over the year, SHC will repair up to 1,400 provincially owned housing units and provide 500 more households with safe and affordable housing.

The Saskatchewan Housing Benefit is helping eligible Saskatchewan renters better afford their housing costs. This flat monthly benefit is available for households that have low to moderate incomes and pay a high proportion of their household income on rent and utility costs.

Two new innovative initiatives are focused on revitalizing the North Central Regina neighbourhood: The flat rent rate program provides greater flexibility to serve a wider range of households in need of affordable housing, couples with extended family or other dependents, and grandparents with grandchildren who are dependents. At the end of September 2024, the program has expanded to 57 units. In September 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan, City of Regina, and Silver Sage signed a Memorandum of Understanding for an affordable rent-to-own program. To begin, SHC is transferring up to 10 provincially owned family units to Silver Sage to administer the rent-to-own program. The initiative is anticipated to grow over time.



Through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, announced in October 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan is providing a continuum of services and support improving the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness. This includes the development of 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new emergency shelter spaces, and 30 complex needs emergency shelter spaces, along with funding support for street outreach and community safety responses.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to collaborate with Indigenous and community partners and all levels of government to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and to expand affordable housing options for those in need.

