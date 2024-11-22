Celebrate Education Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2024

This year's Education Week theme is Learning is a Journey. Join the Government of Saskatchewan during the week of November 24 to 30, 2024, as we celebrate student success and the important role education professionals play in guiding, teaching, inspiring and shaping the minds of Saskatchewan learners.

We encourage communities, schools and school divisions across Saskatchewan to use this week to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our students. This week we also honour the teachers and school staff who positively impact our students, our future and our province through education.

"Education inspires a passion to learn, encourages creativity, teaches teamwork and helps build the next generation of leaders and innovators," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Thank you to our dedicated education professionals for providing our students with the skills, knowledge and opportunities they need to experience the best journey of learning and growth."

The Government of Saskatchewan would also like to celebrate and acknowledge approximately 1,300 school bus drivers who ensure over 70,000 Saskatchewan students get to and from school safely each day by proclaiming November 25, 2024, as Bus Driver Appreciation Day. School bus drivers are an essential part of the education system as they ensure students can access the learning opportunities they need to thrive.

