Winter Safety Campaign Launches and a New Highway Hotline Ad

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2024

Today, the Ministry of Highways officially launched its winter safety campaign with a new Highway Hotline ads about its new road condition terminology and a reminder about how to keep snowplow operators and drivers safe.

"I would like to thank everyone who checks the Highway Hotline to help them make an informed decision before they travel," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Knowing current road conditions and maintaining respectful distances from snowplows and other motorists help everyone arrive safely at their destinations."

One of the new Highway Hotline ads is a video showing a father preparing to go ice fishing with his son but waiting for winter road conditions to improve before heading out. The video will be played in movie theatres and on cable television. It can be viewed at and shared from:

Another new online digital animation ad recaps the new Highway Hotline primary road conditions.

The ministry will also be using a video ad from last winter reminding motorists to slow down and stay back near snowplows, which create mini blizzards when clearing highways. It will be on social media and can be viewed at and shared from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV043GAO_Qo.

About 300 provincial snowplows and other winter maintenance equipment serve Saskatchewan's highway network of more than 26,000 kilometres, which supports our quality of life and export-based economy.

Provincial roads are regularly inspected by snowplow operators to determine if plowing, salt or sand is required. These equipment operators report conditions to update the Highway Hotline, which can be downloaded as a smartphone app, accessed at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by calling 511. Motorists are reminded to download the latest version of the app to take advantage of the newest available features.

Information about snow removal and winter maintenance activities can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-safety/winter-safety.

