Thirteen migrants rescued in Big Bend National Park

MARFA, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Big Bend Sector and National Park Service Rangers rescued 13 migrants in Big Bend National Park on Nov. 16, after receiving a distress call.

The migrants, including several children, were found in an extremely remote area near San Vicente Road after being abandoned by human smugglers. Despite the rugged terrain, all the migrants were rescued after one of the migrants called 911. They were evaluated by a National Park Service emergency medical technician and were found in good condition.

“This rescue highlights the indifference smuggling organizations have for human life,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Marco Cervantes. “This journey is especially perilous for children, who are often placed in life-threatening situations without adequate food, water or shelter. Our agents are committed to protecting human lives and we urge everyone to avoid placing trust in these criminal networks. Smugglers do not care about human lives—they only care about profits.”

Big Bend National Park spans more than 800,000 acres of rugged terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border, where extreme heat, cold nights, and scarce water create life-threatening conditions. Many migrants, including families with children, are lured by false promises of a safe and easy journey from smugglers, only to be abandoned in this inhospitable environment.

The rescue underscores the importance of the partnership between the U.S. Border Patrol and the National Park Service in life-saving efforts.