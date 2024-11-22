Woman from Mexico dies from heat stroke after illegally crossing the border

On June 22, 2024, the El Paso Regional Communications (911) Center contacted the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector communications center after receiving an emergency call regarding lost migrants seeking aid in the vicinity of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., El Paso Sector communications alerted Border Patrol agents at the Santa Teresa Station and relayed via radio, the information and coordinates where the migrants were thought to be.

At approximately 5:34 p.m., agents arrived in the area, approximately four miles northwest of the Santa Teresa port of entry and 2.5 miles directly north of the Unites States/Mexico border and began searching for the lost migrants. Agents encountered two individuals calling out to the agents and directing attention to a third person, a woman, approximately 20 yards from their location. Agents responded to the woman, who was later identified as a citizen of Mexico. When the agents arrived, the woman was reportedly breathing but unresponsive. Agents requested emergency medical services (EMS) via radio and tried to cool the woman with water while awaiting the arrival of EMS.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., an American Medical Response ambulance arrived at the location and assumed primary medical care of the woman. At 6:18 p.m., Sunland Park Fire Department arrived and assisted EMS personnel with the care of the woman. At approximately 6:48 p.m., the ambulance transported the woman to the Hospitals of Providence - Transmountain in El Paso. An agent followed and established hospital watch. At approximately 8:51 p.m., a doctor pronounced the woman deceased.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility requested that the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner conduct an autopsy of the woman. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on June 24, 2024, and determined that the death was accidental and caused by heat stroke.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.