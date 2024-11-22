Justice Department Announces an Organizational Assessment of the Maryland Natural Resources Police under the COPS Office’s Collaborative Reform Initiative

The Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced that it will provide an Organizational Assessment of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) through its Collaborative Reform Initiative. This is a voluntary program that is offered at the request of law enforcement agencies that are seeking to improve their services and operations. Over the next year, NRP will work in partnership with the COPS Office Collaborative Reform Initiative team to focus on:

Community Policing

Workforce Development

Strategic Planning

Employee Wellness

Technology, Data, and Organizational Learning

“The work of law enforcement encompasses a wide range of duties and responsibilities, but there are key and standard tenets to building all successful agencies,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “I applaud the Maryland Natural Resources Police for voluntarily taking on the work of applying these tenets to its operation.”

“Every law enforcement agency can benefit by taking an in-depth look at the work of its department and seeing what’s working and where there are opportunities for improvement,” said Director Hugh T. Clements Jr. of the COPS Office. “Focusing on key areas such as workforce development and employee wellness are critical for an agency to continue to grow and improve.”

Regular updates on the team’s work with the NRP will be provided at www.cops.usdoj.gov/active-oa-site-maryland-dnr as part of the transparency and public accountability of this new Organizational Assessment effort.

The Collaborative Reform Initiative encompasses three programs offering expert services to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies: the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, Critical Response, and Organizational Assessment programs (complete details of these programs can be found at www.cops.usdoj.gov/collaborativereform). Managed out of the COPS Office, this continuum of services is designed to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve; improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness; enhance officer safety and wellness; build agencies’ capacity for organizational learning and self-improvement; and promote community policing practices nationwide.

The Organizational Assessment program provides the most intensive form of technical assistance on the continuum, involving in-depth assessments and long-term assistance to improve the fairness, effectiveness, and efficacy of agency operations that build trust with communities. A continual assessment and implementation process ensures that time and resources are used to focus on identifying areas for improvement, reinforcing agency strengths, and assisting with the implementation of improvements expeditiously. At the same time, the process provides transparency and accountability with routine public reporting and community input. Each engagement will be supported by a multidisciplinary assessment team composed of subject matter experts with diverse experience and perspectives, including in law enforcement, community engagement, research and evaluation, program management and organizational reform.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. The only Justice Department agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been the cornerstone of the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance. Through the years, the COPS Office has become the go-to organization for law enforcement agencies across the country and continues to listen to the field and provide the resources that are needed to reduce crime and build trust between law enforcement and the communities served. The COPS Office has been appropriated more than $20 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of approximately 138,000 officers.