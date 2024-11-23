Conference explored role of media freedom in the OSCE region for resilient and vibrant democracies in a fast-evolving information space

VIENNA, 22 November 2024 – The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE, in collaboration with the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) and the 3CL Foundation, organised the Conference on Media Freedom in the OSCE region on 22 November 2024. The event addressed the multiple challenges facing free and independent media in the current digital landscape and their implications for democracy and security.

The assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 underscored the grave risks journalists face and the persistent attempts to silence them. For Malta, this tragedy brought home the urgent need to confront these threats and strengthen safeguards for media freedom. Honouring Daphne’s memory and recognizing the lessons learned from this loss, Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship has made the safety of journalists a central priority, ensuring this continues to be addressed by the OSCE.

“Our experience has taught us that active, open, and honest collaboration with international stakeholders is essential for fostering meaningful change,” said Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of Malta’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The expertise and guidance of the Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media have been invaluable in aligning our ongoing reforms with international standards,” he added.

Ambassador Natasha Meli Daudey, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council, highlighted the growing global challenges to independent journalism in her opening remarks. “Globally, the space for free and independent journalism and access to public interest information is shrinking, with wars and armed conflict further exacerbating these challenges as we have seen in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine”.

The Conference emphasized the need to create a media and information space that fosters public debate and informed decision-making, where journalists can work free from attacks, harassment, and online hate. It also highlighted the importance of regulating online platforms effectively, while upholding the rule of law and judicial independence. Recognizing that a vibrant democracy relies on critical thinking and an informed citizenry, young people were invited to share their perspectives on shaping a healthier online information space.

Building on the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on safety of journalists, the first session examined the risks faced by journalists both online and offline. Discussions underlined strengthening safety measures, with particular attention to women journalists and those reporting in war-zones, while addressing impunity for crimes committed against media professionals and strategies for creating a safer environment for the media.

The second session focused on fostering a healthy online information environment. It explored initiatives to counter disinformation, empower informed citizens, and improve access to public interest information. Reflecting the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship’s commitment to engaging youth, the third session brought together young participants, students and practitioners, to discuss the future of media. Insights from a half-day workshop held the previous day, highlighted innovative strategies to build resilience in the face of evolving digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and generative AI.

Building on the outcomes of relevant meetings held throughout the year, including the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference and the Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting, the Conference served as a call to action to protect journalists, ensure an enabling environment for the media and promote a healthier online information space – core priorities of the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship.

For the full programme and more information about the Conference, please click here.

For more information on the OSCE Commitments on Freedom of the Media, Freedom of Expression, Free Flow of Information, click here.