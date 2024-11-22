ODIHR hosts election observers from around the world to exchange on best practices and emerging challenges

Representatives of more than 30 international election observation organizations from around the world, which have committed to upholding the highest methodological standards and ethical practices, concluded a three-day meeting today in Gdansk, Poland, hosted by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

“Coming towards the end of a year which has not only had a record-breaking number of elections but which has seen the emergence of critical threats to electoral processes, we have been able to reflect on the crucial role of observers in protecting and supporting the democratic process,” said Meaghan Fitzgerald, head of ODIHR’s Elections Department. “Gathering in the city of Gdansk, which had such a historic role in bringing about democratic change to Poland, was both inspiring and a reminder to all of us that democracy can’t be taken for granted.”

Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Lech Wałęsa opened the event, which took place in the BHP Hall of the former Gdansk shipyard – the very same room from which he once led the transformational Solidarity trade union movement. He reminded participants of the dangers of populism and that the path to democracy is not a one-way street.

The 85 participants represent organizations that have signed the Declaration of Principles (DoP) for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct, which set out the principles and conditions for credible election observation. They meet annually to discuss its implementation and emerging issues. Topics for discussion this year included new challenges faced by election management bodies, how observers can better communicate their findings, ensure observers’ safety in a climate of increasing polarization, include persons with disabilities in observation missions, and the impact of AI on observation.

Next year, the UN will host the annual DoP meeting in New York. “2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Declaration of Principles”, said Simon-Pierre Nanitelamio, Deputy Director of the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD).“ This will provide not only an opportunity to reflect on the challenges ahead, but also to take stock of the achievements of this unique community of practice that has emerged over the past two decades.”