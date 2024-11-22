Mayor Wu Announces Increased Efforts to Support Families During the Holidays, Including Annual Turkey Donations

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston is expanding its efforts to support families during the holiday season during its annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution, delivering 3,100 turkeys and 50,000 pounds of food to Boston residents in need. This year, the City nearly doubled the number of turkeys donated to community members compared to last year. The turkey drive is led by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) and the Office of Cultural Affairs. Turkeys are hand-delivered to more than 80 partners including local community and cultural organizations, churches, and Boston Housing Authority sites who then distribute to residents to help families celebrate the holidays with a warm meal.

“The holiday season brings great joy to our communities, and we want to do our part in lifting the burden for Boston families in need to enjoy a traditional and filling Thanksgiving meal. Thank you to our partners and friends who continue to deliver on this promise to our residents. Your commitment and hard work to get turkeys out to families is admirable and we are so grateful for your giving spirit,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Today, Mayor Wu joined leadership staff from the Office of Neighborhood Services at Villa de la Alegría to help distribute turkeys to older adults. The Office of Neighborhood Services spearheads the citywide annual turkey distribution with support from external partners. This year, ONS will lead a three-day operation to distribute turkeys to constituents before the holiday with the support of the City’s cultural advisors.

“The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services is excited that we were able to feed more families by providing more turkeys to residents in our city this year,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “We are grateful for the meaningful partnerships with local organizations in Boston who serve our neighborhoods year round and were poised to bring more ease and joy in the lives of constituents this holiday season.”

“We at Deliverance Temple Worship Center appreciate the continued partnership with the City of Boston,” said Dr. Arlene Hall, Lead Pastor at Deliverance Temple Worship Center. “Last year, a parishioner who received one of the turkey packages said to me, ‘This Thanksgiving my family and I thank God for Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for putting food on our table and a smile on our faces’. Statements like these remind us of the Deliverance Temple Worship Center why we open our doors and hearts to serve the community.”

“The turkeys provided to VietAID by the City of Boston every holiday season are a true blessing for our residents, families, and community members. For many, receiving a turkey means easing the financial strain of holiday meals, allowing families to participate in the season’s celebrations without added expense,” said VietAID Executive Director George Huynh. “Our community eagerly looks forward to this gift, often asking about the turkeys weeks before November even begins. Every time we hand out a turkey, we’re met with smiles and heartfelt gratitude, making this tradition a powerful reminder of the impact a single gesture can have in uplifting our community.”

The City partnered with companies locally to source turkeys and food, including Stop & Shop, Amazon, Roche Bros., Shaw’s/Star Market, Goya Foods, the Boston Red Sox, and TD Garden.

“Stop & Shop has a longstanding commitment to fighting food insecurity in communities across Boston year-round, and we are grateful for the Mayor's partnership in this work," said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop.

"At Roche Bros., we take great pride in our partnership with the City of Boston to ensure that our neighbors and families in need are nourished this holiday season. Supporting our community is a core value, and we are honored to play a role in bringing comfort and sustenance to those who need it most,” said Caitlin Roche, Roche Bros. Supermarkets. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community during this special time of year."

“Amazon is proud to once again support the City of Boston’s Thanksgiving turkey distribution program," said Jerome Smith, Head of Community Engagement for New England at Amazon. "Tackling food insecurity is a core part of our mission and we’re grateful for the Office of Neighborhood Services’ efforts to support those in need - and to spread joy - this holiday season."

"The holidays can bring additional stress to families in our community, and we're committed to helping where we can," said Charlie Jacobs, CEO of Delaware North and Alternate Governor for the Boston Bruins. "We’re happy to partner with the City of Boston on expanding the turkey drive initiative and having an opportunity to provide additional support to our neighbors this holiday season."

“Shaw’s and Star Market have a long, rich history of serving neighborhoods and supporting community organizations throughout Greater Boston,” said Teresa Edington, Shaw’s and Star Market Spokesperson. “In our ongoing effort to combat food insecurity, we are honored to support the annual City of Boston Turkey Drive.”

“At Goya, we believe in the power of working together and giving back to our communities since our founding in 1936. This Thanksgiving, we are proud to support the people of Boston by donating food to those in need. Together, we can share the joy of the holiday season and ensure that everyone has a warm meal at their dinner table," said Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods.

In addition to seasonal support like the Thanksgiving turkey distribution, the City of Boston supports year-round efforts to ensure community members have access to fresh, healthy, and affordable foods through the Office of Food Justice, Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and the Age Strong Commission. From the 60,000 fresh, healthy meals per day BPS provides at no cost to students, to seasonal support for fresh food at the City’s 23 farmers markets, to Age Strong Commission’s support for older adults to receive home delivered meals or enroll in SNAP, the City is committed to year round efforts to serve Boston residents facing food insecurity.

“The Office of Food Justice and our partners across city government and in the community are steadfast in our commitment to ensure residents have reliable access to fresh, nutritious, and culturally relevant food throughout the year," said Aliza Wasserman, Director of the Office of Food Justice. "I deeply appreciate our partners' dedication to centering community-driven, equitable food access."

The City of Boston encourages residents in need of food resources to call 311 or 617-635-4500. Community members in need can find multilingual Thanksgiving resources at the Office of Food Justice partners’ Thanksgiving Resource Guide. To address ongoing food insecurity refer to the Greater Boston Food Bank’s food pantry finder or call Project Bread’s Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

