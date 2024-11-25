Steelhead Productions Hosts a Successful Pop-Up Event to Support Local Organizations

Representatives from Three Square share a fun moment at the red-carpet photo opportunity!

Give Happy Committee and the Give Happy Foundation team up for a casino-themed evening to support local nonprofits.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces its Give Happy Committee, in partnership with the Give Happy Foundation, hosted a spirited and impactful pop-up event on November 14th at the Steelhead headquarters. The event brought Steelhead team members together to support two incredible local organizations: Three Square and Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

The innovative casino-themed event featured blackjack, roulette, and bingo, along with a variety of food and drinks. Attendees were greeted with a red-carpet photo opportunity, highlighting the collaboration between the Give Happy Committee and the Give Happy Foundation. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the foundation and additional contributions during the event, all proceeds from the evening were distributed to the featured nonprofits. The Give Happy Foundation simplifies the giving process for businesses by seeking partnerships with reputable nonprofit organizations that focus on the foundation’s three pillars of giving: the environment, the community, and the arts.

Elizabeth Martinez, Secretary of the Give Happy Foundation, shared her thoughts on the event’s success: “It was truly inspiring to witness the impact of our collaborative efforts firsthand. Seeing representatives from both Three Square and Friends of Red Rock Canyon at the event brought our mission to life. Their presence allowed the Steelheaders to connect directly with the causes their company supports, fostering a deeper sense of involvement and connection. This personal interaction is crucial in motivating people and corporations to get involved and stay committed to making a difference in our community. The Give Happy Foundation is proud to partner with Steelhead Productions in creating such meaningful experiences that not only raise funds but also raise awareness and inspire action.”

Notably, Three Square received 17,166 meals through their dollar-to-meal matching initiative for the month of November. Friends of Red Rock will use the funds to support conservation efforts, including creating habitats for native species and maintaining the cleanliness of the area for wildlife and visitors.

“November is about giving back, and this event embodied that spirit perfectly,” said Danielle McLemore, Co-Chair of the Give Happy Committee. “I am incredibly proud of the passion and commitment our committee showed, as well as the generosity of our Steelheaders. This was more than just a fundraiser; it was an opportunity to raise awareness and create meaningful connections with these vital organizations.”

The evening included competitive games, donated prizes, and community-building moments:

Prizes: Winners received items such as a Nintendo Switch, Theragun, Golden Knights tickets, and massages, generously donated by Cox Automotive, Sean Combs, and Steelhead Productions.

Food Contributions: White Castle provided a standout donation of burgers and desserts.

Special recognition goes to the Give Happy Committee members—Omar Jimenez, Justin Schultz, Ashley Roach, and Hannah Williamson—whose ideas, resourcefulness, and execution made this event a resounding success.

The Give Happy Committee plans to continue its commitment to monthly community engagement by holding more events that foster connections and support local causes.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

