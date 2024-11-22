Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend 2024 White House Turkey Pardoning Ceremony - For November 25, 2024

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN — Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend the 2024 White House Turkey Pardoning Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET on the South Lawn of the White House.

This year’s ceremony will include a special connection to Minnesota, as turkeys raised by a farmer from Northfield, MN, will be pardoned. Auditor Blaha, who prioritizes local matters, is especially honored to be part of this event, celebrating the Minnesota farmer and the state's contributions.