USS Wasp Departs Rota before Return to Home Port

Wasp previously visited Rota in June for a similar replenishment in advance of traveling to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in promoting regional stability and deterring aggression in the region.

“While in the Eastern Mediterranean, our crew, both Sailors and Marines, had to sustain an increased level of vigilance and caution,” said Capt. Paul O’Brien, Wasp’s executive officer. “After being on alert as the nation’s crisis response force, it was good for the crew to experience one final port visit to celebrate and reflect on everything we’ve accomplished over the last several months, before returning home.”

Wasp is scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk early December, 2024.

Wasp has been underway conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North Sea and the Mediterranean since early April as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The Amphibious Ready Group remains on a scheduled deployment supporting U.S. Allied and partner interests, to promote regional stability and deter aggression.

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.

You can follow USS Wasp’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@usswasp_lhd1).

To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.