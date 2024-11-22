Oak Hill arrives in Malaga, Spain

“Our port visit in Málaga, Spain, is incredibly important for the ship,” said Cmdr. Beth-Ann Martin, Oak Hill’s executive officer. “It is useful to top off our fuel prior to making a trans-Atlantic crossing to reduce the requirement for [underway replenishments].”

The visit to Málaga allows Oak Hill to take on the necessary supplies and stores before transiting between the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Coast. The brief stop follows-up Oak Hill’s previous port visit to Souda Bay, Greece, where the ship conducted an agricultural wash down, one of the final preparations before concluding a deployment.

“Preparation for a brief stop for fuel takes days, and sometimes weeks, of planning prior to the port visit,” said Lt. Lilly Payne, Oak Hill’s supply officer. “There is constant communication with Commander, Task Force 63, along with Task Force 61/2, regarding our stores and fuel. The planning process should start early to alleviate headaches from last-minute requests.”

While visiting Spain, Sailors and Marines embarked on Oak Hill will have time to explore the vast history and cuisine the city has to offer.

Oak Hill is conducting operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced)), Ground Combat Element (Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element (Combat Logistics Battalion 24).

For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with U.S. Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

