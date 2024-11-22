Nebraska Advanced Practice Registered Nurse License Revoked for Fraud

On November 20, 2024, Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Tesmer revoked the licenses of Andrea Meisinger, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse - Nurse Practitioner and registered nurse in Nebraska.

Meisinger has been running a business called AR Virtual Health, which advertises GLP-1 medications such as Tirzepatide and Semaglutide for weight loss on their website and social media. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $16,000 for prescribing to patients while her Nebraska licenses were suspended and for authorizing prescriptions to patients in States in which she does not hold the required licensure.

This decision was in response to a November 5th petition filed by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to seek disciplinary action, revoke probation, and temporarily suspend Meisinger's license.

The Petition charged Meisinger, in part, with immoral or dishonorable conduct, the practice of the profession fraudulently, beyond its authorized scope, or with incompetence or negligence, and unprofessional conduct, including obtaining a fee for professional services by fraud, deceit, or misrepresentations.

Previously, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office filed a petition on May 16, 2024, which alleged that Meisinger was attempting to sell Tirzepatide without establishing any patient/provider relationship.

As a result of that lawsuit, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer ordered her to pay a $3,000 civil penalty, placed her on probation for a year, her licenses were to be suspended, and she was not to engage in any activity that constitutes the practice of APRN or nursing.

According to the findings of the Chief Medical Officer, Meisinger:

Provided prescriptions to a Georgia patient, although she held no licensure in Georgia.

Provided care to a patient in Illinois, where she holds no licensure.

Held virtual appointments with a Nebraska patient while her license was suspended.

Prescribed medications in numerous states with no licensure.

Shipped patient medications to her own address or to a coworker/friend.

Authorized dozens of prescriptions to Nebraska patients while her license was suspended.

This case was prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.