DNR to host an open house on East and West Salt Creek Wildlife Management Areas

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house on Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Tama County Nature Center-Otter Creek Lake and Park, 2283 County Park Road, in Toledo, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, forest stewardship plans, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the East and West Salt Creek Wildlife Management Areas, in Tama County.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.