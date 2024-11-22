Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,218 in the last 365 days.

DNR to host an open house on East and West Salt Creek Wildlife Management Areas

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house on Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Tama County Nature Center-Otter Creek Lake and Park, 2283 County Park Road, in Toledo, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, forest stewardship plans, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the East and West Salt Creek Wildlife Management Areas, in Tama County.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DNR to host an open house on East and West Salt Creek Wildlife Management Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more