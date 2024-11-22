California invests $24.7 million to support 8,270 apprenticeships in key industries

California has set a goal to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029, with 190,915 apprentices having been served to date as the state continues to be the nation’s leader in registered apprenticeships.

Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced that the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint will guide the state’s investments in key sectors to drive sustainable economic growth, innovation, and access to good-paying jobs over the next decade. The complete Economic Blueprint will be released early next year, along with $120 million to support “ready-to-go” job-creating projects statewide within the next three years.

What DIR Director Katie Hagen said: “This investment reflects California’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that our labor sectors have access to a steady pipeline of skilled talent, while also opening doors for many Californians to train for high-demand careers and earn a paycheck.”

For more information about this announcement, click here.