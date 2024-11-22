Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,218 in the last 365 days.

California invests $24.7 million to support 8,270 apprenticeships in key industries

California has set a goal to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029, with 190,915 apprentices having been served to date as the state continues to be the nation’s leader in registered apprenticeships. 

Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced that the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint will guide the state’s investments in key sectors to drive sustainable economic growth, innovation, and access to good-paying jobs over the next decade. The complete Economic Blueprint will be released early next year, along with $120 million to support “ready-to-go” job-creating projects statewide within the next three years. 

What DIR Director Katie Hagen said:“This investment reflects California’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that our labor sectors have access to a steady pipeline of skilled talent, while also opening doors for many Californians to train for high-demand careers and earn a paycheck.”

For more information about this announcement, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California invests $24.7 million to support 8,270 apprenticeships in key industries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more