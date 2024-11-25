LuvBuds University at MJBizCon 2024, Elevating Cannabis Retail Education

LuvBuds debuts its LuvBuds University at MJBizCon 2024, blending product discovery, expert training, and retail strategies to empower cannabis retailers.

LuvBuds University is more than a showcase of products; it’s a comprehensive learning experience designed to empower retailers” — Brett Harris

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds , a leading wholesale supplier of dispensary accessories, is excited to announce its participation in MJBizCon 2024 , held from December 4-6 in Las Vegas. This year, LuvBuds is unveiling its groundbreaking LuvBuds University concept at Booth #5418, a unique initiative aimed at equipping cannabis retailers with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market."LuvBuds University is more than a showcase of products; it’s a comprehensive learning experience designed to empower retailers with actionable strategies and insights," said Brett Harris, CEO & Founder of LuvBuds. "By merging premium product discovery with education, we’re helping dispensaries enhance their operations and elevate the customer experience."As part of this educational focus, LuvBuds has partnered with Learn Brands , a leading online platform that offers tailored training programs for dispensary staff. This collaboration ensures that retailers not only gain access to high-quality products but also receive the education necessary to maximize sales and build customer loyalty. LuvBuds is currently offering Retail Sales 101, Merchandising 101, and a comprehensive SirEEL Product Training course, all available to take today!Attendees visiting LuvBuds University will discover a curated selection of products from some of the industry’s most renowned brands, including Zig-Zag, Pop-Vac, Lookah, Grav, PAX, BIC and more. With a focus on innovation and quality, these offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of cannabis consumers while driving profits for retailers.LuvBuds’ mission at MJBizCon is to support cannabis retailers in creating exceptional shopping experiences. By combining product expertise with cutting-edge retail strategies, the company continues to position itself as an indispensable partner for dispensaries nationwide. All MJBizCon attendees to visit Booth #5418 and explore the future of cannabis retail firsthand.

