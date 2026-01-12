LuvBuds Appoints Joe Hurwitz as Senior Vice President of Sales

Seasoned cannabis industry sales leader joins LuvBuds to drive continued growth and strategic expansion

I’m excited to join LuvBuds at such a pivotal time” — Joe Hurwitz

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds , a leading wholesale distributor of cannabis accessories and dispensary supplies, today announced the appointment of Joe Hurwitz as Senior Vice President of Sales for LuvBuds and its affiliated entities.Hurwitz brings deep industry experience and a proven track record of sales leadership, having previously served as Vice President of Sales at Greenlane and Vice President of Sales at VIBES. Across his career, he has built and led high-performing sales teams, scaled national accounts, and developed go-to-market strategies for some of the most recognized brands in the cannabis accessories space.“Joe is a natural fit for LuvBuds,” said Brett Harris, Founder & CEO. “He understands this industry at a granular level, knows what retailers and brands need to succeed, and already has a strong familiarity with LuvBuds. His experience, leadership style, and strategic mindset make him an incredible addition to our executive team.”In his role as Senior Vice President of Sales, Hurwitz will oversee all sales operations across LuvBuds and its affiliated entities, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding national and multi-state accounts, optimizing sales processes, and supporting the company’s long-term growth initiatives.“I’m excited to join LuvBuds at such a pivotal time,” said Hurwitz. “The company has built a strong reputation for service, selection, and industry knowledge. I look forward to working with the team to continue building scalable sales strategies, delivering value to our customers, and helping LuvBuds reach its next phase of growth.”LuvBuds continues to invest in leadership, infrastructure, and partnerships to support dispensaries, brands, and retailers across the evolving cannabis landscape.About LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a premier wholesale distributor of cannabis accessories and dispensary supplies, offering best-in-class selection, competitive pricing, and industry-driven insights. Known for its customer-first approach and data-driven distribution model, LuvBuds partners with retailers and brands nationwide to help them operate smarter and sell more effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.